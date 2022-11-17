Online card transactions on Black Friday 2022 up by 27% compared to the previous edition

According to NETOPIA Payments, the most used online payment processor in Romania, on November 11, 2022, when most partner merchants carried out the Black Friday campaign, the number of online card transactions increased by approx. 27% compared to the previous edition. The average amount spent in this year’s edition of the event was 322 lei, slightly down compared to 2021, when it was around 370 lei.

According to NETOPIA Payments data, an average of 80 transactions were processed per minute this year on Black Friday, with the peak of transactions at 2.15pm and the highest amount reported during the reference period amounting to more than 35,000 lei, for a surveillance equipment. Regarding the categories of products preferred by Romanians on the occasion of Black Friday 2022, the top online purchases were: footwear, general retail, food supplements and cosmetics, followed by cameras and books.

“We recorded a significant increase in online transactions, which shows that Romanians are receptive to the offers optimized to the maximum by our domestic e-tail partners. We have made sure, as always, that we provide merchants with the best processing services to help them sell smoothly and safely. We are happy that Romanians’ appetite for purchases on mobile devices is still on an upward trend, a fact that once again proves the efficiency of this payment method”, said Horia Grozea, Sales Director, NETOPIA Payments.

More than two-thirds (68.5%) of all orders processed on Black Friday 2022 were made from mobile devices, with the majority of users preferring this option over desktop (31%). Also, in a smaller percentage, purchases made from smart TV devices were recorded.

This year’s demographic data from the processor also shows that the majority of online purchases were made by women, at 54.1%, while the share of men was 45.9%. Also, the age group with the most purchases was 35-44 years (25.72%), closely followed by 25-34 years (23.69%), 45-54 years (21.24%), 18-24 years (12.77%), 55-64 years (9.74%) and 65+ years (6.83%).