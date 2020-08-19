Online service for renting boats launched in Romania

Vola is launching a new online service for renting yachts and other boats in over 7 European destinations.

Vola Boats is offering Romanian tourists an alternative to crowded vacations, providing them with online access to over 14,000 boats in such destinations as Greece, Italy, Croatia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Turkey, Portugal, Spain and others. Vola Boats is available in partnership with Boataround.

The cheapest small-size boat costs EUR 1,500 per week, while the most expensive one exceeds EUR 10,000 per week.

For renting a small-size boat with 3-6 cabins that could accommodate up to 12 people, the prices starts from EUR 3,500/week. An additional cost could come up of the tourists also want such services as boat staff, chef, cleaning or towel/bed sheets. If tourists also want a captain on their boat that will add 180 euros per day.

Romanians usually prefer Greece and Croatia for their sailing vacations.