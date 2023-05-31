Online therapy platform lures new EUR 2.15 M investment

Online therapy platform Hedepy is attracting a new investment of EUR 2.15 million to further expand its services in Europe and develop the technology behind the platform. The majority of existing investors, respectively Nation 1, Purple Ventures and RSJ investment funds, are increasing their stake in Hedepy. Angel investor Leoš Navrátil is also sending funds to the platform for the third time. Hedepy will use the funds not only for its ongoing expansion into four other countries, but also for the development of online psychiatric care, which it is currently working on.

Hedepy, an online therapy platform, launched in the Czech Republic in 2020 and in just 2 years has expanded to 7 other countries, currently operating in Slovakia, Ukraine, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Romania and Greece, and is available in 8 languages. Across Europe, Hedepy now has nearly 300 qualified psychotherapists affiliated, through whom it facilitates hundreds of sessions daily. In Romania, the price of a psychotherapy session through the Hedepy platform starts at 159 lei.

Marek Moravec, Managing Partner at Nation 1 Investment Fund: “We work very intensively with the entire Hedepy team, especially in the last year. Portfolio-wise, it is one of our most successful companies, which has convinced us above all by the fact that it is realistically helping thousands of people across the globe while managing to exceed the targets it has set. We are proud to be part of such a strong player with pan-European ambitions”.

Oana Romanescu, Marketing Manager, Hedepy Romania: “Interest in the service is also growing from companies that use it as a benefit for their employees. In addition to companies, the company also cooperates with several insurance companies and now also with schools. In this way, the platform wants to provide quality psychological care to everyone, regardless of their social status or place of residence, and at the same time motivate its users to attach the same importance to their psychological well-being as to their physical health.”

Mădălina Golgoțiu, Community Manager: “We believe that our success comes primarily from the careful selection of certified therapists, with whom we are constantly developing the ideal version of how therapy should work online. More and more people today perceive mental health as a priority, which is also evidenced by the platform’s figures from last year, when Hedepy registered an annual increase in the number of therapy sessions across Europe (+410%: almost 50,000 sessions). Moreover, our main goal is to bring psychotherapy closer to all those who need support, which is why Hedepy collaborates with insurance institutions that can pay for psychotherapy services in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. We want Romania to follow this model as soon as possible.”

The Hedepy platform is currently active in a total of 12 markets around the world, and in four of them it holds the leading position among online psychotherapy providers – namely in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Greece, while it is growing rapidly in Poland and Ukraine. Developing the platform in other foreign markets is one of the purposes for which the company will use its current investment. Thus, in May, Hedepy will also launch in Finland, Lithuania and Slovenia, and in Estonia in June.

“As part of any expansion, we first carefully analyze potential markets for several months to determine in which country our platform can adequately cover the missing capacity of professionals and also help those who are hindered on their path to psychotherapy for reasons other than a lack of qualified therapists.” comments Lukáš Krčil, CEO and co-founder of Hedepy.

In addition to expansion, Hedepy plans to use the investment to launch another mental health service. It is the first in the Czech Republic to expand its offer to include online psychiatric care, thus responding not only to the acute shortage of psychiatrists, but also to the growing need from clients. As part of its development, the platform is also working on the development of a mobile application, in which users will be able not only to continuously record how they feel over time or what and how affects their daily mood, but also to educate themselves through available educational content.

“We design the Hedepy app to serve both our users and the therapists themselves. They will be able to monitor the condition of their clients through it and then adapt the further course of treatment to this information. People will thus be able to take care of their mental health outside of individual sessions and therapists will also be better prepared for follow-up sessions. All of this can then influence the speed with which the first results of psychotherapy come,” adds Roman Zámečník, co-founder of Hedepy.