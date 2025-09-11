Only 1 in 5 Products is Private Label in Romania

Against the backdrop of accelerated transformations in European retail and increasing economic pressures on consumers, Romania’s private label market emerges as a territory with significant potential, yet still underexploited. Although large international retail chains control about 75% of FMCG sales and consumer trends support the expansion of private label ranges, Romania remains below the European average in terms of their share in the shopping basket.

In Romania, private labels represent about 20% of FMCG sales value, a level below the global average of 22.7% and significantly lower than the European average of 36.8%. The gap compared to Western European markets, where the average reaches 39.6%, highlights substantial room for growth. The expansion of this segment is closely linked to the development of modern retail, dominated by international chains. These players have been the main promoters of private labels, investing in portfolio expansion and direct collaborations with local producers. In certain categories, such as pet food, paper products, canned goods, or meat, the share of private labels exceeds the market average, reflecting both price pressure and retailers’ willingness to introduce alternatives under their own brands. Moreover, not only international players drive this trend, but also Romanian retail entrepreneurs, who have started building their own private label portfolios, aware of the commercial and strategic advantages.

Discounters: the main growth catalyst

According to data provided by leading research agencies in Romania, private label market share varies significantly depending on the retail format, with the highest percentages found in discount chains. Here, private label products even surpass established brands, holding a 55% value share and nearly 60% in volume. At the opposite end, in gas stations and traditional trade, these products barely reach 1–2% of the market. Modern formats: hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, stand at around 13–15%, showing there is still plenty of room for expansion. Discounters remain the main growth engine for private labels, thanks to a business model built around competitive pricing and portfolios almost entirely controlled by retailers.

Opportunities driven by economic and social changes

When it comes to growth opportunities for private labels in Romania, recent years have been favorable. The pandemic and inflation increased consumer price sensitivity, making private label products, which are more affordable, an attractive option. Retailers responded with consistent investments in marketing and the continuous development of these ranges.

Today, private labels are no longer confined to the low-cost segment. They cover all price tiers: economy, mid-range, and premium, and are present in nearly all FMCG categories, including those previously dominated by established brands, such as coffee, beverages, or personal care products. The increasingly diversified portfolios have also led to larger shelf space allocations, in some cases with dozens of SKUs in a single category. At the same time, the focus on local products and traditional recipes has opened new opportunities for Romanian producers, particularly small and medium-sized ones. Programs such as “Gusturi Românești” or “Cămara noastră” actively contribute to strengthening collaborations between retail and industry.

“Private label products in Romania lag behind comparable markets in Central and Eastern Europe, such as Poland (27.1%) and the Czech Republic (21.7%). However, over the last eight years, we have seen a significant change in the market, with increasingly visible collaboration programs between large retail chains and local producers in all categories, from fruit and vegetables to dairy products, cold cuts, sweets, and wines. I believe that this evolution has contributed to the professionalization of Romanian producers, who now have a much better understanding of the requirements of modern retail: quality standards, clear recipes, certifications, packaging, logistics, and auditing. Retailers have actively contributed to this process by providing know-how, guidance, and even support for certifications. Despite constant pressure on prices, well-thought-out partnerships can be profitable, including indirectly, by optimizing production processes. And as the private label moves up into the mid-range and premium segments, everyone in the distribution chain can win: with more quality, innovation, and balance,” explained Maria Hurduc, analyst in the retail and FMCG industry.

Risks and limits in private label expansion

Although the outlook is favorable for private label growth, there are also warning signs. The low-price model promoted by retailers risks setting unrealistic expectations among consumers. Price becomes the only selection criterion, and products not on promotion are perceived as too expensive. This normalization of discounts affects both traditional brands and private label producers, who are forced to keep prices low without compromising quality. Furthermore, entry into categories where brand loyalty remains strong is a slow and costly process that cannot be supported by price alone.

What’s next for the private label segment?

