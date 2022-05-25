Only 13% of Romanians say they are paid “accordingly”, survey says

The global “great resignation” phenomenon will continue next year with even greater pressure on wage growth. Among Romanian employees, 40% intend to ask for a salary increase next year, and 16% want to change their employer, according to the results for Romania of the global survey Workforce Hopes and Fears, conducted by PwC and published in the economic forum from Davos.

In comparison, globally, more employees (19%) want to change their employer and 35% want to ask for a salary increase in the next 12 months.

According to the survey, only 13% of Romanian employees are “very much in agreement” with the statement that they are paid correctly and 26% are moderately in agreement. The percentages are similar to those at the global level, of 19% and 23%, respectively. Also, a quarter of Romanian employees and the same share globally agree with the statement that the current job is performed by their staff.

Thus, the payment of a fair salary is the main reason for changing jobs for 78% of Romanian employees and 72% of those globally. The following places are occupied by the desire to have a job in which they can feel themselves, mentioned by 76% of respondents in Romania and a job that fulfills them, 71%.

Employees believe that employers do not invest enough in technology and upskilling Asked what worries them the most when they think about the impact of technologies on the current workplace in the next 3 years, almost 40% of Romanian employees answered that employers do not invest in innovative technologies, and 35% indicated the lack of opportunity to work with / learn from colleagues who have technical / digital skills.

In comparison, 36.8% of respondents globally indicated that the organizations they work for do not invest in new technologies, and 40% complain about the lack of learning opportunities from specialized colleagues. In this context, almost a third of Romanian employees believe that employers do not teach them technical / digital skills relevant to the workforce of the future.

Workforce Hopes and Fears survey was conducted by PwC among more than 52,000 employees in 44 countries.