A record 125 foreign-born American citizens are billionaires living in the United States. They come from 41 countries but became rich in America. Only one Romanian is on this list.

Ion Stoica, the Romanian founder of the startup Databricks, is the only Romanian on the Forbes list of immigrant billionaires living in the United States. Ion Stoica’s fortune is estimated by Forbes at $2.5 billion.

Forbes defined immigrant billionaires as foreign-born American citizens currently living in the United States who have an estimated net worth of over $1 billion as of July 7, 2025. They do not include the 46 non-citizen billionaires living in the United States (e.g. Andreas Halvorsen, Adam Neumann) and the 16 foreign-born American citizens living outside the country (e.g. Len Blavatnik).

Three of the 10 richest people in America (and the world) are immigrants, including the world’s richest person: Elon Musk, 54, was born in South Africa and came to the U.S. through Canada as a student, and is now worth an estimated $393.1 billion. Google co-founder Sergey Brin, 51, is the second-richest immigrant, with an estimated fortune of $139.7 billion. Brin’s family moved to the U.S. from Russia when he was 6 years old to escape anti-Semitism in their home country.

Databricks was founded in 2013 by Ali Ghodsi (CEO), Matei Zaharia, Reynold Xin, Ion Stoica, Patrick Wendell, Andy Konwinski, Arsalan Tavakoli-Shiraji, and the company’s headquarters are in San Francisco.

Forbes’ last year edition included Ion Stoica as Romania’s fifth billionaire in the chart. In 2024, Ion Stoica, co-founder and executive chairman of the software startup Databricks, valued at $38 billion in August 2021. Cloud giants Microsoft and Amazon are among the investors. Stoica ranks 2,410th in the Forbes ranking, with a fortune of 1.2 billion dollars, as last year, but down from 2022 when it was valued at 1.6 billion dollars. With a doctorate from Carnegy Melon University, Stoica lives in the United States.

He was the original CEO of Databricks from its inception in 2013 until early 2016, when he relinquished the position to co-founder Ali Ghodsi. Prior to Databricks, Stoica co-founded video streaming start-up Conviva. He is also a professor of computer science at UC Berkeley. Stoica co-founded Databricks with six UC Berkeley collaborators who built the popular Apache Spark data analysis engine. Databricks uses artificial intelligence to help companies store and use their data.