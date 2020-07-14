Opening of Colosseum Mall rescheduled for 2021

The opening of Colosseum Mall, initially planned for the end of this year, is rescheduled for 2021, considering the unpredictability of the business environment under the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Together with our retail business partners we decided to target 2021 for the launch of Colosseum Mall. It is a natural and responsible decision in the current context, mitigating risks both for us as developers and for the brands which joined our project’, said Mihai Dinu, General Manager Colosseum Mall.

Colosseum Mall, an investment of 30 million euros, is part of the development strategy of the existing retail scheme, present on the Bucharest market for almost 9 years and with notable performances each year.

The leasing process of Colosseum Mall is advanced, with over 85% of the spaces already secured. The mix of tenants includes well-known brands from the fashion, food and entertainment segments.

‘Although Covid-19 pandemic has influenced the dynamics of the retail market, Colosseum Mall project remains attractive for the retailers that want to develop and strengthen their offline and online business in Romania in order to create a stronger omnichannel synergy. Just recently we signed with a famous international brand to be announced next week, which has a very strong online presence as well, to open a 2000 sq m flagship fashion store in Colosseum Mall‘, said Doinita Ilie Mrics, Leasing Manager Colosseum Mall.

Colosseum Mall will be enjoyed by the community living North-West Bucharest and aims to strengthen its position as first-choice destination when it comes to shopping & leisure opportunities in the area.

The Colosseum shopping centre has 100 % occupancy rate and with the opening of Colosseum Mall, the project will count 54.500 sq m GLA.

Located in the Bucharest’s 1st district, North-West area of the capital, on Chitilei Road, no. 284, Colosseum offers a unique retail concept that includes a large variety of retail stores and fashion brands as well as unique leisure facilities. Colosseum enjoys a privileged position due to the proximity of the Bucharest ring road and the daily communication routes between Bucharest and the cities of Ploiești, Târgoviște and Pitești. The access from the city center of the capital and from the adjacent areas is provided by boulevards with multiple traffic lanes, such as Ion Mihalache, Grivița, Bucureștii Noi and Chitilei Road. The public transport is provided by Străuleşti and Laminorului subway stations, the STB lines 112, 422, the 45 tram and through two Carrefour minibus lines with connection points to Chibrit Square and Chitila town.