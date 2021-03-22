Opera Residence, a new boutique project downtown Bucharest

The real estate consulting and brokerage company, Green Alley, announces a new residential compound, in exclusive representation: Opera Residence, a boutique project of 46 apartments, located on Calea Plevnei 52, in the immediate vicinity of the Opera Park.

“The construction works have already started and 40% of the apartments are already pre-contracted”, says Alina Verdeață, Founder & CEO of Green Alley, adding: “Due to the lack of land in the area, the offer for new housing is limited. From our estimations, the sales will be completed until the apartments are delivered, in the 4th quarter of 2022.”

Opera Residence totals a € 6.5 million investment from Dagesh Group developer, which also has the Platinum Center office building and other boutique residential projects in its portfolio.

Opera Residence is a premium project, addressed to families and people with an average monthly income of 3,000 to 5,000 EUR, who appreciate the urban lifestyle, in an ensemble with a small number of units, located in a central area of the Capital City. The price of a two-room apartment starts at 116,340 EUR + VAT, while a three-room apartment is traded at prices beginning with 140,500 EUR + VAT. The apartments have generous terraces and free views. The project is financed by Garanti Bank, and Vitalis is the company designated to oversee the development.