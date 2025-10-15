Global media leader Oprah Winfrey is coming to Romania for the first time on September 16th as BRAND MINDS 2026 summit leading speaker.

The renowned American entrepreneur will take the BRAND MINDS stage at the 12th edition of the conference, which brings to Bucharest some of the greatest business minds of our time. The event will take place on September 16th and 17th at Romexpo and is expected to gather more than 5,000 participants from over 50 countries.

Known as “Queen of All Media”, Oprah Winfrey is also one of the most influential women in the United States. With a constant message centered on personal responsibility and the power to make the world a better place, she has redefined the role of television, inspired millions of people and built a model of leadership based on authenticity, empathy, and courage.

She made her film debut in 1985 in “The Color Purple”, directed by Steven Spielberg, a role awarded with an Oscar nomination, and she revolutionized television through “The Oprah Winfrey Show”, for 25 seasons. In 1996, she launched “Oprah’s Book Club” with a major impact on the publishing market. She also created Oprah’s Angel Network, financing global charitable initiatives and humanitarian actions that earned her numerous awards.

Oprah Winfrey will bring her remarkable experience to the BRAND MINDS stage to share powerful insights on how to lead and inspire teams in challenging times, a topic highly relevant for leaders navigating constant change nowadays.

Joining her at BRAND MINDS 2026 on September 16th are world-renowned thought leaders who will inspire the audience with powerful ideas and actionable strategies:

Global marketing legend Seth Godin will explain how marketing influences purchasing decisions in an era of unlimited choices. Author of 21 bestselling books translated into 40 languages and of one of the world’s most popular blogs, he is the inventor of email marketing. In 2013, he was one of only three professionals inducted into the Direct Marketing Hall of Fame , and in May 2018, he was also inducted into the Marketing Hall of Fame .

, and in May 2018, he was also inducted into the . Award-winning professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Northeastern University in Boston, Loredana Pădurean will offer leaders practical strategies for building top-performing teams in the hybrid work era. She is the creator of the “Smart Skills” framework, which outlines 10 essential human abilities considered more powerful than traditional “soft skills.” A global leadership professor, award-winning researcher, entrepreneur, author, and international speaker, she received the Teaching Innovation and Excellence Award for integrating AI into the classroom at Northeastern University and won the Swiss National Science Foundation research grant twice.

Stéphane Garelli, global economy expert and former Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, will reveal the strategies that allow nations and companies to thrive in today’s economic environment. For more than 30 years, he has shaped the way countries and companies understand and measure their competitiveness. A pioneer in research and competitiveness assessment tools, his work has influenced governments, top corporations, and academic institutions around the world. He is the founder of the IMD World Competitiveness Center and Professor Emeritus at IMD and the University of Lausanne, where he has trained generations of executives and leaders. His bestselling books “Top Class Competitors” and “Are You a Tiger, a Cat or a Dinosaur?” continue to inspire organizations to better understand global competition dynamics.

On September 17th, participants will also have the opportunity to meet Costas Markides on BRAND MINDS stage. Markides is one of the world’s most respected business strategy professors, who will deliver a Business Strategy Masterclass on how to build a resilient company in a context of ongoing change. A strategic thinker and author, he holds the Robert P. Bauman Chair in Strategic Leadership at London Business School. He has received five awards in the past decade for teaching excellence and learning innovation and is a member of the Academy of Management and the Strategic Management Society.

Additionally, further influential speakers are to be announced soon for September 17th session day.

“The future is already here. Are you ready for it?”. This is the very question that invites leaders to answer, from entrepreneurs to corporate teams in this new BRAND MINDS edition, for 2026. The event is set to take place at Romexpo in Bucharest, bringing together top executives, entrepreneurs, and teams for learning, idea exchange, and networking with leading global minds. Over 1,500 seats are already booked. Organizers expect tickets to sell out fast. Also recommend team participation to maximize impact and accelerate the implementation of the strategies presented at the event.