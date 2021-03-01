Optim Project Management opens branch in Belgrade to cover Serbian Real Estate Market

Optim Project Management, operating on the Romanian project management market, opened a branch in Belgrade to expand its services on the Southeast Europe real estate market.

“We’ve started our experience in Serbia a few years ago by providing Technical Due Diligence services prior to acquisition for numerous important investment funds. Between 2017 and 2020, Optim PM was involved in the construction of Belgrade Waterfront Galerija Mall, and last year the company was appointed by an important automotive parts manufacturing company to project manage the design process and construction phase of their new 30,000 sqm factory project in Novi Sad. I believe the local real estate market is heating up and the timing is good, thus we decided to continue our expansion in Southeast Europe.”, said David Evans, Owner and Founder of Optim Project Management.

Optim PM was incorporated in Romania in 2009 and has become one of the greatest companies in the country specialized in construction project management and design/engineering fields. To expand the services on the Southeast Europe real estate market, Optim PM first opened a branch outside of Romania in 2017 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Optim Project Management Serbia offers project, construction and cost management services for all the real estate sectors – industrial, office, retail, hospitality and residential – along with Technical Due Diligence, Bank and Investor Monitoring, green building and renewable energy assessment.