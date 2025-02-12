Oracle Romania Closes Floreasca Office, Scales Back in Oregon Park
Oracle Global Services Romania, owned by the American company Oracle Systems Corporation, has reduced its operations in Bucharest by closing its office in the Floreasca Park business building and giving up part of its leased space in Oregon Park. This decision, made by the parent company in December 2024, was cited by Economica.net.
Oracle Global Services Romania is one of the entities through which the American giant Oracle, the world’s largest software producer, operates in the Romanian market. The other Oracle-owned company in Romania is Oracle Romania.
According to a company decision from December 2, 2024, published in the Official Gazetee, Oracle Global Services Romania has closed its office in Floreasca Park, located at 43 Șoseaua Pipera (Building B, ground floor). Additionally, it has downsized its Oregon Park operations by relinquishing its leased space on the 5th floor of the same office building.
The sublease contract for the Oregon Park office, in its updated form (excluding the 5th-floor space), has been extended until the end of 2031.
Oracle Global Services Romania reported a net turnover of over 518 million lei in 2023, more than 15% lower than in 2022. However, the company’s net profit for 2023 reached 18.3 million lei—at least three times higher than in 2022—according to financial statements.
Throughout 2023, the company employed an average of 1,791 people, a decrease of 437 employees compared to 2022.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002
What happened? No more viable slave labourers any more! Bye bye and don’t forget to send a post card.