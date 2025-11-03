Oracle Romania plans hundreds of local layoffs, sources report

Oracle Romania, the local subsidiary of one of the largest providers on the business software market, is preparing layoffs locally. The IT giant is expected to lay off hundreds of employees, according to sources cited by Wall-Street.ro.

It is also worth noting that multiple discussions have appeared on forums suggesting that a collective dismissal process might be underway.

Oracle Romania SRL had a turnover of 963.5 million lei (up 35% compared to 2023) and a net profit of 8.6 million lei, a huge increase from 1.8 million in 2023. Oracle Romania ended 2024 with 27 fewer employees compared to the previous year, reaching an average number of employees of 2,091 employees, according to Termene.ro.