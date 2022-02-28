Orange announces the change of the name of Telekom Romania Communications

Orange and the fixed services operator, Telekom Romania Communications, have gone through important steps since September 30, 2021, to provide customers and partners with a unified experience. Thus, the company announces the change of the name of Telekom Romania Communications and, from March 28, 2022, the unification of the main contact channels for the clients of both companies. These changes do not affect the customer offer, which remains unchanged.

Telekom Romania Communications becomes Orange Romania Communications

Telekom Romania Communications is renamed Orange Romania Communications, following the decision of the GMS (General Meeting of Shareholders) of February 10, 2022. This step comes after on January 1, 2022 the company’s headquarters was established in Calea Victoriei no. 35, 010061, Sector 1, Bucharest, Romania. Orange Romania Communications will continue to operate separately, as a subsidiary of Orange Romania. The two companies have the common goal of being the preferred choice of customers for convergent services on the Romanian market, as well as to be a reliable partner for business and public administration. This change gradually brings changes to the presentation of customer invoices and product name details, which will no longer contain the “Telekom” brand.

Unification of contact channels for Orange Romania Communications customers

From March 28, 2022, Orange Romania Communications customers will have access to the main Orange contact channels: call center, website or social media. For telephone assistance, they will be able to call 300 – customer service, free callable from Orange and Orange Romania Communications networks, normal rate for calls from other national networks. At the same time, the official website for both companies will be www.orange.ro.

Information on the transition process will continue to be available on www.HelloFix.ro.

The Telekom Romania Communications stores will also be included in this transformation process, which will gradually become Orange stores, with the same brand elements and materials as Orange shops.