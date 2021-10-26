Orange posts third quarter 2021 financial results: EUR 273 M turnover for Orange Romania

Between July and September, this year, Orange Romania achieved a turnover of 273 million euros, similar to the same period last year. At the same time, there was an increase in services revenues due to the increase in the customer base compared to the same period of the previous year, despite the unfavorable global context caused by the lack of equipment stocks.

On September 30, 2021, Orange Romania offered mobile, fixed and TV services for 10,798,000 customers, increasing by 1.7% compared to the end of Q3 2020. Fixed broadband services had 451,000 customers, increasing by 18.3% compared to the same period in 2020.

Q3 2021 was marked by the completion of the transaction through which Orange Romania acquired the majority stake of 54% of Telekom Romania Communications shares. Thus, two communication infrastructures are brought together, as well as teams with the best expertise in terms of the quality of fixed and mobile networks in Romania, so that Romanians have access, in the future, to a complete offer of fixed convergent services. mobile and TV.

On September 30, 2021, Orange Romania announced that it had completed its acquisition of a 54%

controlling stake in the operator Telekom Romania Communications (TKR) for an enterprise value of

497 million euros. TKR, Romania’s second largest fixed telecoms operator, had revenues of 633 million euros in 2020.

On August 31, 2021, Orange Polska and APG Asset Management (APG) completed the creation of their 50–50 joint venture FiberCo in Poland, which represents 2.4 million lines including an additional

1.7 million FTTH lines to be deployed over the next five years.

Orange group revenues were 10.5 billion euros in the third quarter of 2021, down 0.4% year on year

on a comparable basis. This slight decline was mainly due to the lower level of co–financing of the

Fiber network received in France.

Excluding co–financing, revenues would have risen by 1.3%, driven by retail services5, while the

growth in equipment sales slowed sharply (+2.1% after +27.5% increase in the second quarter) due to

the catch–up effect of the previous quarter.

There were 11.3 million convergent customers Group–wide at September 30, 2021, up 3.1% year on

year.

Mobile services had 221.8 million lines at September 30, 2021, up 4.7% year on year, including

80.1 million contracts, an increase of 5.1% compared to a year ago.

Fixed services had 44.7 million access lines at September 30, 2021 (down 1.0% year on year), of

which 11.3 million were very high–speed broadband, which continues to grow strongly (+25.3% year

on year with nearly 528,000 net additions during the quarter). Fixed narrowband access lines were

down 13.4% year on year.

Group EBITDAaL was 3.55 billion euros in the third quarter of 2021, down 0.7%. Excluding co–

financing, this would have increased by 4.5%, driven by the good commercial performance and

decreased costs.

Over the first nine months of the year, the decline in EBITDAaL was limited to –0.5%.

EBITDAaL from telecom activities was 3.58 billion euros in the third quarter, down 0.8%.