Orange Romania announces the financial results for the second quarter of 2021

The Orange Group today announced the financial results for the second quarter of 2021, available on June 30. Between April and June 2021, Orange Romania achieved a turnover of 268 million euros, up 11% compared to the same period last year. In the first six months of 2021, the evolution is 6.6% to 532 million euros. “This evolution is supported by an increase in mobile services, being further determined by the increase in equipment sales, recorded as a result of the move to the digital environment of many economic activities,” says Orange in a press release.

On June 30, 2021, Orange Romania offered mobile, fixed and TV services for 10,628,000 customers, up 4% compared to the end of the first half of 2020. Fixed broadband services had 432,000 customers, up from 17% compared to the same period in 2020.

The companies paid extra attention to the cyber security solutions Orange Business Services, which experienced an accelerated growth compared to Q2 2020, reaching almost 60%.

In the second quarter of this year, Orange Money recorded an increase of almost 50% in the total number of transactions compared to the same period last year and a 30% increase in the total customer base, which now has approximately 285,000 users.

“The efficiency and perseverance of the first half paid off and reconfirmed the upward trend we are in. We focused on services that brought value to customers, in the area of ​​innovation, connectivity and research, offering high-performance solutions to all our users, whether they are residential customers or companies, progress has been made in expanding the 4G and 5G networks, developing the B2B & ITC portfolio, but also in increasing the number of YOXO customers.

Although March marked a year since we continued to work on a new, atypical model, with less and less predictability, the Orange teams adapted in record time and delivered beyond expectations. A major goal for us is to become the first choice in the convergent services market in Romania. A step forward in this strategy is represented by the conditional approval of the European Commission for the transaction by which Orange Romania signed for the acquisition of the majority stake of 54% of Telekom Romania Communications shares,” said Liudmila Climoc, CEO of Orange Romania.