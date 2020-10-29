Orange Romania post decreasing turnover for Q3 2020

Turnover of EUR 273.1 M for Q3 2020

Orange 5G network expanded in 14 cities and 100% in Bucharest

Orange Money reached 245,000 users, 60% rise

IT&C Orange Business Services 21% rise

Orange Group has posted today the financial results for the third quarter of 2020, available on September 30.

During July-September this year, Orange Romania posted a turnover of EUR 273.1 million, down by 2.1% as against the same period last year. According to a Orange press release, the turnover evolution is caused by the moderate sales recorded amid the COVID-19 crisis, with a more accentuated decline on equipment sales.

Orange Romania provided mobile, fixed and TV services for 10,613,176 customers on September 30.

Orange Home TV counted 519,869 clients, slightly declining compared to Q3 2019, while the broadband services had 377,272 clients, more by 13pc as against the same period in 2019.

“Although we are crossing a crisis period, with multiple incertitude, a slight comeback of the consumption is visible in Q3 2020. The new digital behaviour amid customers are becoming habits and are on a upward trend.

Orange Money has reached a new threshold of 1.3 million transactions, which means that people are heading more and more towards mobile apps for financial services. At the same time, we see an increase on the business segment, with companies being in need of various IT&C solutions.



The third quarter of this year meant big steps taken by Orange in developing digital and 5G products and services. By covering 100% 5G of Bucharest, we are laying the foundation of a telecom infrastructure that will support the future of the digital economy and will revolutionize important business sectors, such as the ones destined to smart cities, healthcare, media or automotive”, said Liudmila Climoc, CEO Orange România.