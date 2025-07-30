BUSINESSIT

Orange Romania Wins Cybersecurity Bid for Government Cloud

By Romania Journal
Orange Romania, the leader of the local telecommunications market, has won a major tender organized by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) to provide a cybersecurity solution for the “Implementation of Government Cloud Infrastructure” project, reports Profit.ro.

The consortium formed by Metaminds (leader) and Trencadis Corp. also joined the procedure. The contract, initially valued at 149.4 million lei excluding VAT, was signed for the amount of 149.065 million lei excluding VAT. The main beneficiary of this acquisition is the National Cyberint Center within the SRI.

The government cloud project, financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), aims to create a state-of-the-art, cyber-secure and energy-efficient infrastructure for hosting central public IT systems.
The partnership for the implementation of this project includes the Romanian Digitalization Authority (ADR), the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) and the SRI.
The need for this investment derives from the current state of the IT infrastructure in public institutions, considered fragmented, technologically outdated and with a low level of security.
The Orange solution will ensure cybersecurity for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) services, according to the responsibilities of the SRI based on OUG no. 89/2022.
This includes advanced mechanisms for detecting, preventing and countering complex cyber attacks, including Advanced Persistent Threat (APT), as well as protecting data in transit. The implementation of the solution is scheduled for November 30, 2025.
Romania Journal
