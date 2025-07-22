Orșova Shipyard Signs €8.8M Deal to Build Two New Vessels

Orșova Shipyard has signed two contracts worth €8.8 million for the construction of two river vessels, which are scheduled for delivery by September and December 2026, respectively. Regarding the buyer, the company states that this information is protected under a confidentiality clause.

“Orșova Shipyard SA, in accordance with the provisions of Article 234, paragraph (1), letter (i) of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018, informs shareholders and all interested parties that the company has signed two external contracts for the construction of two river vessels, with the following specifications: Nature of the agreements: commercial contracts for intra-community delivery; Date of signing: 21.07.2025,” the company announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The total value of the contracts is €8,800,000.

The delivery deadlines are September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2026.

“Payment terms and conditions: an advance from the total contract value, based on a bank guarantee letter for advance reimbursement, and the remaining payment upon arrival of the vessels at the delivery location,” the company added.

In 2024, the company faced challenges due to a declining and aging workforce, which required outsourcing some work—resulting in additional costs. All ships built at Orșova were delivered within the EU, specifically to the Netherlands, according to the company’s annual report.

Orșova Shipyard has a market capitalization of 85.1 million lei.

In the first quarter of this year, the company reported operating revenues of 20.65 million lei and a net profit of 709,346 lei. In 2024, total revenues reached 101.16 million lei, with a net profit of 5.93 million lei.

Orșova Shipyard currently employs around 350 people.