OTP Bank Romania grants RON 10 M to the toy distributor Viva Toys, to increase its logistics capacity

OTP Bank Romania is granting 10 million lei in financing for the games and toys distributor Viva Toys for the purchase of an industrial platform in the commune of 1 Decembrie, Ilfov, which will triple the company’s logistics capacity.

The investment loan contracted by Viva Toys finances a transaction with a total value of 12.7 million lei, whereby it purchases a land with a total area of 6.3 hectares, of which the storage area covers 12,500 sqm, and the administrative spaces 1,230 sqm., from the manufacturer of PVC doors and windows Aplast.

“We are glad to support Viva Toys in this new stage of their development. OTP Bank Romania is an active partner for industries and companies with dynamic plans, whose objective is to expand and consolidate activities for operational growth and competitiveness. This financing has the same purpose, to contribute to Viva Toys logistics capacity and service portfolio development, while it consolidates local distribution activities”, said Alexandru Dună, Commercial Banking Director.

The investment made by Viva Toys will support the distribution activity for physical channels, such as hypermarkets, toy stores or chains of bookstores and gas stations, as well as the growth of the drop-shipping service, with same-day delivery. The distributor was assisted in the transaction by the consulting company Conadi.

“With the support of OTP Bank Romania, we have built the next phase of development of VIVA Toys on the local market, with a healthy budget projection and financial support that allows us to deploy planned investments. We appreciate the openness to a relatively atypical field and the joint effort to identify the right solutions for our specific business profile”, said Marius Soponar, Viva Toys Business Development Director.