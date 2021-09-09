OTP Bank starts extensive mentorship program for young women

OTP Bank Romania initiates GirlPower, the bank’s complex mentorship program dedicated to women, led by Roxana Hidan, Deputy General Manager, Business Division, and Mara Cristea, Deputy General Manager, Finance and Planning Division. The objective of the program is to develop pathways and generate professional opportunities for young women, aged 18-26, who want to develop their knowledge and professional skills.

No special qualifications are required for enrollment, as the program is open to eligible candidates based on age. Following the registrations, two finalists will have the opportunity to collaborate with Roxana Hidan and Mara Cristea, the GirlPower mentors.

At the end of the six-months mentorship program, the finalists will receive a scholarship worth 3,000 euros each and will have the chance to choose, together with her mentor, a professional training program, a course, master, or specialized studies, worth the scholarship granted by OTP Bank Romania. The courses will be paid directly by the financial institution.

“GirlPower focuses on what is beyond appearances when it comes to a woman: she means strength, courage, determination, qualities that underlie an authentic society. The business world needs more young women, including in top management positions. That is why I am actively involved and I choose to show my feminine solidarity. GirlPower is basically an invitation addressed to women to be open, daring, and willing to dream on”, said Roxana Hidan, Deputy General Manager, OTP Bank Romania, Business Division.

“GirlPower will certainly give me a broader perspective on the new generation of women and the challenges in their lives. After understanding the needs of the finalist, in the six months of mentoring, I will focus on finding the answers for these needs through exercises, dialogue and examples. I think of this program as a very important chapter in the young woman’s life, a chapter that can become a landmark for her, at least for a while. Personally, I aim to share my experience, feelings, and knowledge. I want GirlPower to be a transfer of information that will lead to growth” said Mara Cristea, Deputy General Manager, Finance and Planning Division.

The GirlPower mentorship program includes three stages: online registration of candidates at otpbank.ro/ro/girlpower, selection of the two finalists and completion of the six months mentoring program.

For registrations, candidates will have to opt for one of the two mentors, and complete the online registration form no later than September 30, 2021.

In the registration form, the candidates will include a link to an interview type video, of maximum 5 minutes, in which they will answer the questions asked by the chosen mentor, listed in the form.