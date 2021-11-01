Over 200 customers of Enel companies become prosumers through the “Green House Photovoltaics” Program

A number of 218 individuals / individual homes benefit from photovoltaic systems installed by Enel, after enrolling in the “Green House Photovoltaics” program. In addition to the advantage of producing most of the energy for their own needs, prosumers, depending on the surplus energy sold to the supplier and injected into the distribution grid, receive an amount that is discounted from the monthly energy bill.

The 218 prosumers generated a total amount of 115.5 MWh this year, enough for a TV to stay „On” uninterrupted for 33,571 days or 885 PCs for a year. For over 80% of the beneficiaries of these solutions have already been issued certificates for connection to the electricity grid.

The implemented photovoltaic systems will contribute to the reduction by 153,000 kg of greenhouse gases, the equivalent of a quantity produced by approximately 115 cars / year.

“Enel companies support prosumers through energy solutions adapted to their needs, in order to make energy consumption more efficient. By implementing these technologies, prosumers contribute to a cleaner environment and ensure their own sources of green energy. We expect the number of people who want to install photovoltaic systems to grow organically, without being limited to state subsidies, in order to benefit from the energy produced as close as possible to the place of consumption, with low CO2 emissions and at a lower cost of energy “, said Anamaria Marin, Head of B2C marketing service, Enel.

From September 2019, the companies Enel Energie and Enel Energie Muntenia are authorized by the Administration of the Environment Fund to participate in the program for installing photovoltaic panels for individuals, through which the state subsidizes with up to 20,000 lei, or 90%, the costs of installing a photovoltaic system of at least 3 kW.

Photovoltaic systems, which can be monitored using a computer or smartphone, include photovoltaic panels with an installed power of 3kW, a solar inverter with a similar power, a smart meter that measures the amount of energy produced.