Over 40,000 Attended the 5th Moldovan Wine Festival

• On September 13–14, the fifth edition of the Moldovan Wine Festival took place, featuring 50 wineries from the Republic of Moldova, all of which are also present on the Romanian market.

• With over 40,000 visitors in just two days, this year’s edition transformed Bucharest’s Kiseleff Boulevard into a true celebration of wine.

• Thousands of tasting cards were purchased, and over 25,000 glasses of wine were sampled—almost double compared to last year.

• Exhibitors sold more than 11,000 bottles of wine, sparkling wine, and divin.

• Over 400 wine varieties were available for tasting and purchase.

• Wine produced in the Republic of Moldova is exported to over 70 countries, with exports representing 90% of total production. Romania is Moldova’s main export market, receiving 10 million liters, accounting for a 20% market share.

• In the past nine years, Moldovan wines have won over 8,000 international medals. In 2024 alone, more than half of the awards were gold medals.

On the weekend of September 13–14, Bucharest’s Kiseleff Boulevard hosted the fifth edition of the Moldovan Wine Festival. The event brought together over 40,000 visitors and 50 Moldovan wineries, all active in the Romanian market, highlighting the strong connections between the two countries.

Over the two days, attendees had the chance to discover wines and sparkling wines from Moldovan producers, alongside divin, the traditional local brandy also known as mulled wine. Wineries showcased internationally awarded wines, including gold medal winners, as well as limited edition releases. The experience included guided tastings by sommeliers, children’s activities, and traditional gastronomy moments.

“The atmosphere at this edition of the Moldovan Wine Festival was extraordinary, full of energy, curiosity, and the joy of discovery. We were delighted to see so many people eager to taste Moldovan wines, learn the stories behind them, and even take their favorite bottles home. This proves that Moldovan wine is not just a product, but an experience that unites tradition, passion, and the art of celebrating together,” said Ștefan Iamandi, director of the National Office of Vine and Wine of the Republic of Moldova.

Romania remains the main export market for Moldovan wines. In 2024, over 10 million liters of bottled wine—equivalent to 20% of total exports—were shipped to Romania. Currently, 68 Moldovan wineries are present on the local market. Other important export markets include Poland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Canada, Japan, and South Korea.

The festival’s artistic program featured popular bands and performers, including Lupii lui Calancea, The Mono Jacks, White Mahala Band, Eva Timuș, Nightshift Band, and Moonlight Breakfast.

About the National Office of Vine and Wine of the Republic of Moldova (ONVV)

ONVV is the leading expert in the wine sector, contributing to regulation and development while serving as a platform for collaborative action among all stakeholders to increase competitiveness, promote authenticity, focus on consumers, and market Moldovan wines through the national program and brand, “Wine of Moldova.”

About the Moldovan Wine Festival

The Moldovan Wine Festival is an annual event promoting high-quality wines and viticultural culture from the Republic of Moldova. Now in its fifth edition, the festival brings together wine producers, industry experts, and enthusiasts, offering a platform to explore and celebrate the excellence of Moldovan wines.

Moldovan wine is exported to over 70 countries (90% of total production), earning over 8,000 international medals in the past nine years. In 2024 alone, more than half of these awards were gold medals.