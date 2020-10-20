Over 50 international and Romanian speakers to attend Future Summit 2020

Future Summit 2020, an event dedicated to the future returns to Romania with dozens of global conversations and over 50 speakers between 16 and 20 November.

Some of the key topics of the 2020 Summit: What are the transformations that the pandemic brings in business and society? How are AI, VR and automation transforming industries and business models? What are the Green Deal opportunities and the new realities of social impact investment? What does the future of work and education look like and what are the latest trends in digital health, leadership and mobility services? What are the implications of the climate crisis and the solutions to it? How is the world changing after the US presidential election and what are the economic transformations for Romania and Europe in 2021?

“We build with our partners a global 5 days conversation about the most important transformations in business, society and the environment to better understand what strategic decisions we need to make today for tomorrow”, Ciprian Stănescu, founder of Future Summit.

Among the 20 international speakers:

Hao Li, Pinscreen – considered the most important artist of deepfake technology, recognized by MIT as one of the most important global innovators and a WEF Davos speaker.

Patrick Nathen, Lilium Aviation – the first electric flying taxi that can transport 5 people over 300 km in one hour recognized by the recent market valuation of over $ 1 billion.

Joanna Rohozińska, International Republican Institute – one of the most important international experts in rule of law and democracy & coordinator of the Beacon Project, a global community offering analysis and solutions to the challenges of disinformation and fake news.

Ollie Rankin, Pansensory, pioneer of AI and VR, visual effects director for movies like Lord of the Rings, X-Men, or Harry Potter. Recently the producer of Lost Horizon Festival, the first virtual music and arts festival.

Tanja Schindler, internationally recognized futurist for almost 10 years, founder of a global community of over 450 experts in innovation and foresight: Futures Space.

Aaike van Vugt, VSParticle, currently developing a 3D nanoprinter, which will be able to build nanotechnology for applications in sensor technology, LEDs & electronics.

Zahara Chetty, trauma and technology futurist and founder of African Futures Academy.

Janosch Delcker, Correspondent AI al Politico Europe, focusing on how the rise of big data, machine learning and automation are changing policy and policy-making.

Future Summit 2020 also brings over 30 voices from Romania to contribute to conversations about the future. Among them are: Allen Coliban (Mayor of Brașov), Steven van Groningen (Raiffeisen Bank), Cătălina Dodu (ANIS), Avi Cicirean (Brand Minds), Dragoș Tudorache (MEP), Alexandru Ghiță (Educativa), Laura Coroianu (EMAGIC), Florin Stoican (Parcul Natural Văcărești), Alina Bârgăoanu (SNSPA), Matei Dumitrescu (TechAngels Romania), Dan Robinson (Asociația Berarii României), Alex Găvan, high altitude climber and environmentalist or Ana Tobor, the first digital influencer from Romania.

During Future Summit 2020, 35 start-ups, selected from the ideas of the 2000 young people who went through the annual program of entrepreneurial education and incubation Future Makers, will pitch their ideas on November 17 and 18 for 20.000 euro investment.

More details on the 5-day agenda here: https://future-summit.org/agenda-2020.

50% of ticket revenue will be used to buy computers for underprivileged children. Together with our participants and 1calculator.ro we are offering an extra chance for the future. Tickets can be purchased here: https://ove.ro/future-summit-2020 .