Over 60% of Romania’s Modern Logistics Are Near Bucharest

The total modern stock of industrial and logistics spaces in Romania is rapidly approaching the 8 million sq. m threshold, as more than 60% of the current stock is situated in projects located within a maximum 1 – hour drive from Bucharest, while Moldova and Oltenia remain the least developed regions, but with high potential to recover the gap considering the development of infrastructure, according to the Romania Industrial & Logistics Market report produced by the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox real estate consultancy company.

Approximately 4.6 million sq. m of the existing 7.75 million sq. m of industrial and logistics spaces nationwide at the end of H1 2025 have been built around Bucharest, Ploiesti, and Pitesti.

Meanwhile, Timisoara, Brasov, and Cluj have consolidated their positions as regional industrial hubs over the past year and a half, as the parks located near these cities correspond to 1.7 million sq. m, representing more than 20% of the national stock.

Bucharest and the five regional cities – representing the Bucharest – Ilfov, South – Muntenia, West, Center, and North – West regions – account for more than 80% of Romania’s industrial and logistics stock.

Bucharest – Ilfov has a robust share of 47.4%, followed by West (15.1%), South – Muntenia (11.4%), Center (9.4%), and North – West (8.8%).

On the other hand, South – West Oltenia (3.6% share), North – East (2.8% share), South – East (1.6%) are the least developed regions, as the stock in the abovementioned areas, which together account for almost 40% of Romania’s population, hold a combined share of less than 10% of the total stock of industrial and logistics spaces.

The current under construction pipeline at national level totals approximately 440,000 sq. m, out of which more than 80% are located in Bucharest – Ilfov. North – West, North – East, and West are also areas of interest for developers, with 17% of the spaces to be delivered targeting the Moldova and Transylvania historical regions.

The transactional activity remained solid, with companies leasing approximately 1.4 million sq. m between 2024 – H1 2025.

764,000 sq. m of new spaces were delivered nationwide during the same period, as the vacancy rate reached a low level of 5.8%, thus offering development opportunities even in areas with limited modern industrial and logistics stocks.

Bucharest – Ilfov had the highest share in the leasing volume over the past 18 months (62%), followed by the West (16%) and North – West (8%) regions.

The largest owners of industrial and logistics spaces are CTP and WDP, which have cumulative portfolios of almost 5 million sq. m, thus controlling almost two-thirds of the market.

Moreover, other developers, such as VGP, ELI Parks, Logicor or Oresa Industra are showing a growing appetite for expansion, while we are also witnessing the development plans of new players on this real estate market segment in Romania, players such as Garbe, Hillwood, or Lion’s Head, who have secured land for future industrial parks.

Stefan Surcel, Head of Industrial, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “The net demand for industrial and logistics spaces remains robust, fuelled by the ongoing expansion of tenants active in retail, e-commerce, and manufacturing, who continue to seek modern, well-located facilities, an aspect confirmed by the fact that the 10 largest leasing transactions in the past 18 months were completed by companies active in these sectors. We expect the absorption levels to remain healthy going forward and also the regional markets to gain ground, both in terms of demand and new investments, thereby helping to reduce the existing gap between Bucharest, Transylvania, Banat, and the Moldova and Oltenia regions, for example.”