Over 650,000 second hand cars traded in Romania in 2021

Romania seems to be a heaven for second hand vehicles, as last year brought a record in terms of re-registrations: 655,000 second-hand cars changed their owner inside the country in 2021, and the best month was March.

In addition to these cars, another 395,000 SH cars were brought to Romania from other countries.

As for domestic transactions with SH cars, the total reached 655,804 units, which means more than 100,000 more than in 2021 and more than 150% more than in 2016.

The best month was March, with almost 64,000 SH cars traded, a record for a single month. The second best month was September, with over 57,000, with February and April also being good months.

The weakest month was November, with less than 51,000, but the total number is not small this month either. In comparison, the total of 655,000 is more than five times the total number of new cars registered in 2021.

According to statistics provided by the Association of Car Producers and Importers (APIA), sales of new cars declined last year compared to the 2020, while the second hand car sales increased.

In terms of the SH car brand registered in Romania last year, Volkswagen ranked first (98,097 units), representing 83% of the total number of cars sold in our country in the past 12 months.

Audi (38,514 units) comes second, BMW third (38,481 units), Ford fourth (27,433 units) and Opel fifth (25,684 units).

As for new car brands, Dacia takes the lead, with 34,778 sold units in 2021. Hyundai comes second with 9,532 units, Toyota third with 8,942 units, Ford fourth with 8,195 units and Renault fifth with 8,125 units.