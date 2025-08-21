OVES Enterprise, Adler Aerospace partner on U.S. military drones

OVES Enterprise, a Romanian company specialized in developing complex software solutions for the defense, aerospace, and cybersecurity industries, has signed a strategic memorandum with U.S.-based Adler Aerospace, marking its expansion into the American market.

The agreement provides for the integration of Nemesis AI into the Atlas6 Shield System, described by Adler as a next-generation C-UAS (Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems) and EW (Electronic Warfare) platform, combining radio-frequency (RF) detection and jamming with precision kinetic interception, designed for both fixed ground and mobile aerial deployments.

As part of the collaboration, OVES Enterprise will develop a dedicated AI Board for onboard processing, enabling Nemesis AI to provide Atlas6 with advanced self-protection and autonomous operational capabilities. The system will detect and avoid threats such as interceptor drones, missiles, or artillery fire, while the integration of optical sensors will deliver critical information from operational altitudes directly to ground units. In addition, the platform will be configured to autonomously transport and deploy loitering drones in missions aimed at neutralizing targets or protecting strategic assets.

According to the operational specifications shared within the project, the Atlas6 drone features a hybrid propulsion system – combining an internal combustion engine with an electric motor – can reach an altitude of up to 4,000 meters, has a flight endurance of 10 hours, and supports a payload of up to 45 kilograms. These characteristics, combined with onboard processing and Nemesis AI algorithms, enable a wide range of missions: persistent surveillance, countering hostile drones, escort and support for deployed units, as well as denial-of-access operations in environments subject to electronic warfare and interference.

First results to be presented at NATO exercise in Lithuania

The first capabilities resulting from the partnership will be demonstrated at the upcoming NATO exercise in Lithuania, at the end of August, where OVES Enterprise and Adler Aerospace will showcase how Nemesis AI can support the protection of critical assets and ensure operational continuity in complex environments characterized by electronic warfare and interference.

“Partnering with Adler Aerospace marks an important milestone in the evolution of Nemesis AI, moving from integration on tactical platforms to a large-scale system with demanding operational requirements. Our objective is clear: autonomy, resilience, and operational relevance in real-world scenarios. The demonstration in Lithuania is a necessary step in validating our capabilities and accelerating the path toward integration into strategic defense programs”, said Mihai Filip, CEO of OVES Enterprise.

Strategic partnerships across the U.S. and Europe

Through this agreement, OVES Enterprise strengthens its position in the Western defense and security ecosystem and expands its presence in the U.S. market, adding Adler Aerospace to its portfolio of strategic partners, alongside MSI Defense Solutions (United States) and Overwatch Aerospace (United Kingdom). The integration of Nemesis AI into reference platforms confirms the company’s ability to deliver critical technologies – artificial intelligence, edge computing, and dedicated hardware – for autonomous systems and C-UAS and EW solutions.

Partnerships with Adler Aerospace, MSI Defense Solutions, and Overwatch Aerospace demonstrate OVES Enterprise’s integration into Western technological chains with direct applicability to NATO programs. This positioning supports the advancement of Romania’s defense industry and reinforces the country’s role within allied security systems.