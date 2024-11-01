OVES Enterprise and Kongsberg Explore AI Integration Partnership

OVES Enterprise, Romanian software development company specializing in creating complex software solutions and AI innovations for aerospace, defense, and cybersecurity industries, is exploring a potential strategic partnership with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA), one of the international leaders in defense solutions, aiming to integrate Nemesis AI, OVES Enterprise’s advanced artificial intelligence solution, into defense solutions developed by Kongsberg.

This week, OVES Enterprise hosted a delegation from KDA, Norway’s primary provider of aerospace and defense products and systems, led by Krystian Chmielewski, Senior Vice President of KDA.

The meeting was held at OVES Enterprise headquarters in Cluj-Napoca, where representatives of the two companies discussed ways in which the advanced artificial intelligence solution, Nemesis AI, could enhance technological performance in the defense sector. The discussions also considered the potential establishment of a joint venture through which the two companies would jointly develop new defense capabilities.

Nemesis AI is an artificial intelligence solution that integrates a neuromorphic architecture inspired by the human brain, capable of managing complex situations in real-time with increased efficiency. By incorporating state-of-the-art technologies, Nemesis AI has the potential to transform defense systems with advanced visual recognition, tactical anticipation, and autonomous adaptability. Nemesis AI is primarily designed for the defense and security industries, providing advanced solutions for autonomous military vehicles, such as drones, missiles, and other tactical equipment, whether land, air, or sea-based.

Support from Romanian Officials for Developing the Defense Industry in Cluj

Also, this week, OVES Enterprise welcomed visits from Nicolae Ciucă, President of the Romanian Senate, and Emil Boc, Mayor of Cluj-Napoca.

The two officials expressed their support for OVES Enterprise’s initiative to transform Cluj into a strategic hub for the defense and technology industries, emphasizing the importance of such a project in today’s global context.

The local administration also expressed openness to close collaboration with OVES Enterprise to expand defense and security projects undertaken in Cluj, ensuring the necessary resources are available for developing these advanced technologies.

“Strengthening international collaborations is essential for Nemesis AI to become a benchmark product in the global defense industry. Through the potential partnership with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, we have the opportunity to integrate our AI expertise into innovative solutions that redefine standards of efficiency and security. The support we receive from local authorities also gives us the confidence that we can transform Cluj-Napoca into a center of excellence in technology and security, capable of advancing critical technologies for international security and positioning Romania at the forefront of defense innovation,” said Mihai Filip, CEO of OVES Enterprise.