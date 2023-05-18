OVES Enterprise invests EUR 250,000 and opens the first office in Washington DC

OVES Enterprise, a software development company from Cluj, opens its second office in the USA, in Washington DC. The estimated investment for the opening is 250,000 euros and includes expenses with documents and local taxes, as well as the rent of the space for the first year.

OVES Enterprise has been present in the US since the end of last year, when it inaugurated the office in Silicon Valley, thus marking the entrance to the American continent. The company from Cluj-Napoca has offices in Europe (Romania, UK and Germany), the Middle East (Dubai) and the USA.

The office in Washington DC will accelerate OVES Enterprise’s expansion into the Defense industry, which is among today’s priorities.

“The USA is the most attractive point on the map of the space and defense industry in the whole world, and the Washington, Virginia region is the development pole of the largest Defense companies. It’s just-and-maybe where any software company with capabilities in this direction needs to be. The OVES Enterprise office in Washington DC is an additional argument to accelerate the investment of human and financial resources in the Defense vertical, one of our priorities for the coming years.In the US, we already have large-scale projects with a high degree of complexity and innovation in Defense, alongside Healthcare, Data, Fintech and eCommerce, and we are in a position to reap opportunities in Aeronautics and Green Energy, other star fields in this region of the globe”, says Mihai Filip, CEO of OVES Enterprise.

By the end of the year, approximately 30% – 40% of the company’s turnover will be generated by the US business. Projects in the Defense segment will contribute significantly to this percentage, currently the share is around 12% and growing.

Investments in the international expansion of OVES Enterprise will reach approximately 500,000 euros at the end of the year, the company aiming to open new offices, either in Europe or in another region of the USA.