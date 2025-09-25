Packeta Romania opens a new logistics center in Oradea

Packeta Romania, a global digital platform for online commerce and part of Packeta Group, a technology and logistics company with extensive presence across Europe, is expanding its infrastructure on the local market by opening a new logistics center in Oradea, with a total area of 5,500 sqm. The new investment enables the processing of up to 100,000 parcels per day and marks a strategic stage in the company’s development, amid the accelerated growth of eCommerce volumes.

The center is located in CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal, the first industrial park in Romania with an integrated cargo terminal, offering direct access to Oradea Airport and the European road transport network. The location, combined with the elimination of border checks following Romania’s accession to Schengen, supports reduced transit times for cross-border parcels and more efficient connectivity of online stores in Romania with European markets.

The investment includes modern automation and digitalization solutions, as well as Direct Print technology, ensuring fast and accurate parcel processing. The facility was designed in accordance with international sustainability standards, BREEAM certified (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method – one of the most widely used green certification systems worldwide, evaluating buildings’ energy efficiency and environmental impact), enabling reduced energy consumption and optimized workflows.

The new logistics center will be operated by approximately 40 employees, who benefit from continuous training and professional development programs, supporting proper management of increasing volumes and maintaining high standards of operational efficiency.

“The opening of the new logistics center in Oradea represents an essential investment for the development of Packeta Romania and confirms our commitment to supporting the expansion of eCommerce on both the local and international markets. The size and capacity of the center allow us to respond much more effectively to the needs of our clients and partners and to connect online stores in Romania with European markets. This is a stage through which we move to a higher level of operational performance and open new perspectives for growth,” said Alexandr Jeleascov, Managing Director Packeta Romania.

The expansion in Oradea is part of Packeta Romania’s plans to consolidate its logistics network nationwide and to support the growth of processed volumes through constant investments in modern infrastructure and optimization of logistics processes, in order to meet the increasing expectations of clients and online stores.