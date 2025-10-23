InteRo Property Development is advancing Phase 1 of Pajurei 3 Residence, the first luxury residential development in Pajura area in Sector 1 of Bucharest, targeting delivery within the next 10 months. The two-phase development will have a total of 160 luxury apartments, with a GDV of EUR 65 million across both phases.

The company reports solid market traction, with 60% of Phase 1 already sold (52 of 87 apartments), reflecting strong demand for high-quality homes with communal facilities in the neighbourhood. Phase 2 will add 73 apartments, rounding out an elegant, high-quality community with a carefully curated amenity set and excellent city connectivity.

“An exclusive community is taking shape at Pajurei 3 Residence, a limited collection of high-end properties, with privileged access to amenities, thoughtful security, and everyday convenience. Phase 1 is advancing on schedule, and buyer interest confirms the strong demand for high-quality, well-connected living in northern Bucharest. Our promise is focused on transparent communication and customer-centric service at every step. The relaxation area is where family can relax by the outdoor semi-Olympic size pool and wind down from a busy week and the other side of this outdoor area is the socialisation area where residents can celebrate using the barbeque and enjoy meals. Residents can also use complimentary facilities such as the fitness centre and the events rooms with the community booking system accessible on mobile or tablet. Pajurei 3 Residence offers a best-in-class proposition for the local market, built for long-term value and peace of mind”, said Ashton Topolinski, Partner, Head of Marketing & Branding at InteRo Property Development.

“Pajurei 3 Residence offers residents an exclusive luxurious lifestyle in Bucharest with smart home technology making life easier, facilities where neighbors can connect and high-quality apartment design with finishes from Italy, Germany and Spain. Just a short drive from the city core, in Sector 1, this residence is unique on the market providing clients a 5-star experience and an exclusive membership to relaxation, social and athletic areas like a semi-Olympic size pool & barbecue, fitness centre, English Courtyard, children’s playground, dog park, event room with cinema and private rooftop terraces,” Ashton Topolinski exclusively told Romania Journal.

In line with the customer-centric approach and commitment to long-term value creation, the developer organized a special event on site on October 19, dedicated to the future community and showcasing the construction up to now. The event offered 100 guests guided VIP tours of the construction site (reception, rooftop terrace, apartments and the first completed amenity, the event room), plus curated networking and luxury lifestyle experiences. The event highlights construction progress and the developer’s focus on quality.

“Further on, we have significant land for development. Near Metro Jiului, the closest metro station to here, we own a plot of approximately 3 hectares, located just across, behind Metro Jilului. We will continue to invest, build more in Pajura, and contribute to the development of this area,” Ashton Topolinski added.

Key facts about Pajurei 3

Project: Pajurei 3 Residence, Sector 1 (Pajura), a luxury residential community (2-room, 3-room, 4-room apartments, garden apartments, and rooftop penthouses)

Pajurei 3 Residence, Sector 1 (Pajura), a luxury residential community (2-room, 3-room, 4-room apartments, garden apartments, and rooftop penthouses) Scale: 160 apartments in two phases (Phase 1 with 87 apartments, Phase 2 with 73 apartments)

in (Phase 1 with 87 apartments, Phase 2 with 73 apartments) GDV: EUR 65 million (both phases)

(both phases) Connectivity: 5-minute walk to Jiului metro ; quick access to major northern hubs

; quick access to major northern hubs Amenities: semi-Olympic size pool, event room, fitness centre, BBQ area, children’s playground, dog park, English courtyard/greenery, smart-home systems including heating, lighting, cooling control, irrigation system, utility tracking, facial access at apartment and block entrance, keyless entry and climate control with add-ons automatic drapery and smart sensors.

InteRo Property Development is owned and led by Canadian investor family business founded by Michael Topolinski III in 2006 with a mission to develop impactful projects that increase the living standard of the residents by creating wellness communities. Michael Topolinski III and his three children and Partners, Michael Topolinski IV, Tyler Topolinski and Ashton Topolinski work together daily. Design and innovation are part of the developer’s philosophy, who regularly analyzes local and foreign real estate markets to implement new design ideas and solutions.

The company has been active on the local real estate market for almost 20 years and is known for projects addressing the entire market spectrum, from mid-level to luxury projects, including NorthLight Residence, New Confort City, Pajurei 3 Residence, SunLight Residence and SkyLight Residence.