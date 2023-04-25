Palas Campus and new Amazon HQs opened today. Ambassador Kavalec: “Welcoming U.S. investment in high-tech sectors boosts Romania’s economy”

Attending the event of Palas Campus and the Amazon HQs opening in Iasi, U.S. Ambassador Kathleen Kavalec said she is pleased to return to Iasi after 15 years. “The city and the region’s economic development is impressive — Iasi has established itself as a regional digital powerhouse, while still staying true to its vibrant cultural heritage.

In fact, Iasi has clearly become an emergent European hub that is attractive to world-class American companies. With strong private sector leadership and investment, a broad and highly skilled labor force, competitive operating costs, and a strategic location—Iasi is raising its profile both in Romania and in wider Europe,” the American ambassador said while attending the opening event of Palas Campus.

Ambassador Kavalec recalled that “the three pillars of our Strategic Partnership are mutual security, a shared commitment to increased economic prosperity, and cultural exchange,” adding the economic pillar is the one celebrated today.

“The U.S. Embassy will continue to work toward closer commercial and economic partnerships between our countries. It is what friends and allies do. Indeed, to see world-leading American companies…Amazon, AMD, Cognizant Softvision, Microsoft, Safeguard, and others here at Iasi’s Palas Campus is clear proof that we are all on the right track. Seeing American expertise at work in such an impressive facility is inspirational.

I have been impressed to see the work that has been done to revitalize Iasi’s historic district, including in particular this Palas Campus. Congratulations to the engineers, architects and developers who built this modern and cutting-edge facility.

There is an incredible amount of business acumen and expertise here. And the bridges of commerce that have been built…and which will be built…will, I am sure, continue to strengthen our Strategic Partnership, and reinforce the shared foundations on which we stand: rule of law, transparency, and stability,” the U.S. diplomat stated.

Kavalec also expressed the USA’s gratitude for “Romania’s ongoing support to Ukrainian refugees in the face of Russian illegal and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine.”

“The Romanian people have responded with empathy and open hearts to Ukrainians in need, many of whom have passed here through Moldavia.

I’m aware also of the close and growing cooperation between Romania and Moldova in support of Moldova’s decision to seek EU membership. The U.S. is also stepping up its support for Moldova, and this is another area in which the U.S. and Romania can work together.”

IULIUS inaugurated Palas Campus Iaşi, an investment of over 120 million euros in the largest office building in Romania.

Also attending the opening of the new Amazon headquarters in Iasi, the U.S. Ambassador pointed out that today is a big day for Iasi and for Amazon.

“I think this event highlights the company’s success in Iasi in particular and showcasing this brand-new facility.

I understand that this new location is allowing employees to work together more collaborative, closer to spark creativity and that’s a great benefit and I think very much welcomed after long lockdown we all endured for many years.

For us, at the U.S. Embassy, we see this as another crucial step in the extension and strengthening of U.S. – Romania partnership, our Strategic Partnership we have currently celebrating 25 now going on 26 years. I hope you will have the chance to visit the exhibit that we just opened yesterday in front of the Palace of Culture that kind of brings to life some of the great developments throughout that period.

Seeing Romania move toward institutional and public digitalization is inspiring; to see it done in partnership with a leading private sector company such as Amazon is all the more so.”

According to the ambassador, 1,750 SMEs in Romania use Amazon for their business. “It’s growing all the time, and it’s so exciting to know that 4,000 jobs have been created by Amazon here, in Romania. It is great to see that positive impact and today I was hearing how people are even coming back to Romania, in Iasi, to work in these jobs, so that’s really encouraging,” she said.

“Romania is known as both a prime market for American products and an emergent strategic hub for U.S. multinationals. Welcoming U.S. investment in high-tech sectors, as the Romanian government has done, boosts Romania’s economy, helps employ its incredibly talented workforce, and drives the engine of its own export sector. Thank you to our Romanian colleagues who have opened the door to American investment. It is clear that our aspirations and vision align”, Kavalec also said.

She also congratulated Amazon: ” Your company is well-reputed as a driver for positive change powered by innovation and technology. And today, we all stand in a beautiful physical testament to your successes and vision.

This is much more than a working space—it is the laboratory in which your teams can engage in cutting-edge research, promote innovation-driven industries, and cultivate the collaborative ecosystem needed for sustainable development. It is also a regional symbol and monument to the blessings of collaboration between our nations and what we can accomplish together.

Likewise, it is always inspiring to see leading companies that walk the walk when it comes to sustainability and corporate social responsibility.”

The U.S. ambassador also expressed gratitude to the Amazon Development Center Romania “for its unwavering partnership with the Iasi Community Foundation… an organization dedicated to promoting education, environmental conservation, and community well-being.”

“Close collaboration has brought us to this point. Leading U.S. companies possess the requisite expertise and resources to help Romania further recognize its competitive advantages and become a true European technology and IT hub.

Our Embassy, our Foreign Commercial Service, and all of our dedicated professionals will continue to work tirelessly to strengthen our commercial relationship and every aspect of our Strategic Partnership—and days such as today reassure them all that their efforts have incredible impact.”