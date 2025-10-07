Parapet and Kreutzpointner Complete 40 MWp Solar Plant in Germany

Parapet, a company specialized in EPC services for renewable energy projects, together with Kreutzpointner Energy, a provider of electrical engineering services, announce the completion of a 40 MWp photovoltaic power plant located near Friedland, Lower Saxony, Germany. The project is followed by the construction of two additional photovoltaic power plants near the towns of Zahna and Listerfehrda, with capacities of 41 MWp and 31 MWp respectively, both scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.

Together, the three projects will deliver a total installed capacity of 112 MWp, with the beneficiaries being German companies in the energy and pension fund management sectors. In total, 65,400 bifacial modules are being installed on fixed structures, covering an area of approximately 30 hectares. The electrical works include cabling and connecting the internal medium-voltage lines, inverters, and complete DC wiring across all three sites. For the Friedland project alone, this meant installing 500,000 meters of 1x6mm² string cable.

“The three projects in Germany mark seven years of close collaboration with our partners at Kreutzpointner Energy, with whom we have surpassed 1,200 MWp installed in photovoltaics, consolidating our position as a relevant player in the European market. Germany is a strategic market for us, not only due to the scale of the projects but also because of its openness to innovative solutions, including hybrid systems and energy storage. In this regard, we are expanding our office in this country, responding to the growing demand for such projects and making a long-term investment in Western markets” said Andrada Moldovan, CEO of Parapet.

“Our long-standing collaboration with Parapet is characterized by outstanding technical expertise and a spirit of mutual trust. With a strong European presence and comprehensive EPC expertise, Parapet is well positioned to contribute to the growth of the German solar market. The strong momentum of recent months confirms that demand for clean, locally produced energy continues to grow. To sustain this trajectory, it is essential to continue building photovoltaic power plants at scale. This requires trusted partnerships, solid technical expertise, and a shared commitment to accelerating the energy transition”, said Ludwig Blenninger, Technical Director of Kreutzpointner Energy GmbH.

In total, the photovoltaic projects will generate over 110 GWh of green electricity annually, delivered to Germany’s national grid. The power plants installed by Parapet together with Kreutzpointner Energy contribute to protecting the environment by reducing CO₂ emissions by more than 33,600 tons per year.

PARAPET is an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) contractor in the renewable energy sector, with offices in Romania, in Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest, and branches in Germany and Italy. The company specializes in civil construction, electrical construction, and installation services, providing turnkey solutions through EPC/ BoP / BoS. Parapet’s portfolio includes over 350 photovoltaic, wind, or hybrid projects, offering comprehensive services from design, engineering, and procurement to construction and maintenance.