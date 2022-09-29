Parimatch brand enters the Romanian gambling market

A new ambitious player is ready to appear on the emerging Romanian gambling market: in September, Parimatch representatives submitted a full package of documents for obtaining a licence to the Oficiul National pentru Jocuri de Noroc. This is a new step for Parimatch to realize its ambitions to strengthen the brand’s presence in European countries.

With more than 20 years of experience in the international market, its own innovative platform for online entertainment, gamification mechanics and personalization of content for players, global contracts with famous athletes and teams—Parimatch is ready to surprise and give new experiences to sports and excite fans in Romania.

Sportsbook, iGaming platform and Parimatch software are certified by Gaming Laboratories International and fully comply with international industry standards. As a technology brand, Parimatch offers players personalized content curated thanks to artificial intelligence technologies. The platform, developed by Parimatch Tech, allows it to serve the load during the world’s major sporting events and processes tens of thousands of transactions per second.

Together with technology, the brand will bring global partners—the football clubs Chelsea, Leicester City and Shakhtar, as well as the Ukrainian world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk. The expertise of Parimatch and its partners will update sports marketing in Romania and provide fans with new entertainment formats in addition to exclusive access to athletes.

Previously, the Parimatch brand in Romania has not been operated. The official representative will work under a franchise agreement, received the rights to use the Parimatch brand and Parimatch Tech technological solutions. The company is already planning to open an R&D centre in Bucharest and recruit a local team to implement the development strategy.

“The gambling entertainment market in Romania is promising and ambitious, just like the Parimatch brand. We have been watching the launch of the Romanian market with interest, and believe that now is the right time to participate in its development. The launch in Romania is an important step in our strategy to expand the brand’s presence in Europe.

We are excited about the official launch and are ready to provide users with fresh emotions from gambling and sports, and the new market with innovative solutions and the best global practices for responsible gambling,” commented the press office of Parimatch Tech.