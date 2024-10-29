Park Properties, the developer of the SunLake Residence complex, located on the shores of Lake Fundeni in Bucharest, and 10 other buildings in central and ultra-central areas of the Capital, has acquired a 15,000 sqm plot of land on the shores of Lake Snagov for a residential development of luxury villas.

The SunLake Snagov project will consist of more than 30 luxury villas with unique interior design, parking space for boats and a watersports club.

The complex will also benefit from a shopping gallery with a supermarket that will offer direct access both by land and by boat from the Snagov Lake, being the first supermarket with nautical access in Romania. The market value of the Snagov project is estimated to exceed €20 million.

“SunLake Snagov will consist of a luxury villa complex featuring a private marina with parking for boats, infinity pools, lakeside promenade, supermarket with direct boat access, fitness center and other common facilities for the future residents. Given its location, right on the shore of Lake Snagov, 2 minutes away from the DN1 and 10 minutes from the A3 highway, the land is located in one of the best positions on the shores of Lake Snagov, both in terms of views – being a hillside plot – where all villas will benefit from a view of the lake, and in terms of access – being one of the most easily accessible from the shore of Lake Snagov towards Bucharest. Within the private marina, SunLake Snagov will also benefit from a water sports club with activities such as water skiing, paddle board, wakeboard or monoski”, Alexandru Mănăilă, Managing Partner and shareholder of the company stated.

First supermarket in Romania to offer direct boat access from the lake

Due to the large number of boats and the lack of a supermarket that would directly serve nautical enthusiasts and owners of villas in the area with access to the lake, SunLake Snagov will also benefit from a supermarket with parking for both cars and boats, and owners of villas with access to the lake will be able to do their shopping directly by boat. The supermarket will be part of a shopping gallery that will serve both the residential complex and the residents of Lake Snagov

With a length of 16 km and an area of approximately 6 km2, Lake Snagov can be considered both one of the most accessible vacation locations and a permanent residence for Bucharest residents who want to live in nature, in the proximity of the lake and the Snagov forest. Snagov Lake has many attractions such as the national monument Snagov Monastery (dating back to 1408) – located on an island in the middle of the lake, Snagov Palace – located on the shores of Snagov Lake, as well as horseback riding or golf clubs nearby.

Park Properties has recently completed the construction works on blocks A and B in SunLake Residence, a residential complex of 308 apartments and over 350 parking spaces in the 2nd District of the Capital, on the shores of Fundeni Lake and is about to start works on block C, an 18-story building.

At the end of 2023, the developer has acquired land on the shores of Pipera and Balotești lakes where it will develop the SunLake Pipera and SunLake Homes residential complexes.