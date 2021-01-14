Partnership to support small and medium retailers to accelerate their business

With online retail among the economic sectors recording positive effects in the Covid-19 pandemic context, TBI Bank and NETOPIA Payments have signed an agreement aimed to support merchants accelerate their business. Now, using TBI Bank’s leading digital SME financing solutions, small and medium merchants have the potential to finance projected business development without any hassle.

TBI Bank’s online busines loan is accessible directly in the NETOPIA Payments platform, in a convenient digital experience that doesn’t require any visits to the bank, unnecessary bureaucracy or collaterals. The online application process takes approx. 5 minutes, and the required documentation is limited and at hand to any business owner. As a result, merchants receive a response to their applications in just 24 hours and can access the necessary funds to fuel their needs in record time.

“At TBI Bank, we understand what it means to have immediate financing needs to meet your business potential. And, especially in the challenging times we are all facing, we are committed to help small and medium businesses cover inherent cash flow gaps and navigate their business needs in an easy and convenient way with our leading digital SME financing solutions”, says Florentina Mircea, Chief Business Banking Officer at TBI Bank.

Through this partnership, TBI Bank and NETOPIA Payments offer financing up to 20,000 EUR, equivalent in RON . Once the financing contract is signed, merchants gain access to funds in a very short time and can use the money for any business needs.

“Through our activity and partnerships, we always try to come up with new efficient solutions for the online merchants. The NETOPIA Payments team is constantly in contact with them, therefore we know the problems they are facing every day, especially in this difficult period. That is why, together with the partners from TBI Bank, we have implemented a simple & fast financing solution that responds to the challenges faced by small and medium merchants, which have limited resources, who need immediate financing to be able to support their activities and to benefit from the best development opportunities for their business“, said Antonio Eram, CEO NETOPIA Payments.