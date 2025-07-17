Pavăl Holding Acquires Greek DIY Retail Chain Praktiker Hellas

Pavăl Holding has officially announced the acquisition of Praktiker Hellas, a leading Greek home improvement retail chain. This move marks the first international step for Dedeman, the number one DIY retailer in Romania.

“This is a step we’ve long dreamed of taking, and today that dream becomes a reality. It’s a challenge for us, but also a new beginning—one we approach with confidence and responsibility. We are proud that a 100% Romanian brand is expanding across borders, guided by the same values that have shaped our journey: respect for people, honest work, and teamwork,” said Dragoș Pavăl, President of Dedeman.

Praktiker Hellas operates 17 physical stores and an online platform, serving customers with over 50,000 products and a wide range of complementary services. With a national team of more than 1,200 employees and a strong commitment to supporting communities and the environment, Praktiker Hellas is a trusted name in the Greek market.

As part of the strategic transaction, Pavăl Holding also signed a preliminary agreement with Eurobank to acquire all the currently leased properties in Praktiker’s portfolio. This step will strengthen operational stability and reinforce the long-term presence of Praktiker Hellas in Greece.

For Pavăl Holding, this agreement was a crucial factor in the acquisition decision, providing operational continuity and greater control over key assets.

“We’ve felt a strong compatibility with the Praktiker Hellas team from the very beginning—in how we treat customers, care for employees, and take responsibility for the communities we serve. This wasn’t just a business decision, but a values-based alignment that gives us confidence in building something truly lasting together,” added Dragoș Pavăl.

At the same time, Dedeman remains committed to expanding its national footprint in Romania. The company will soon begin construction of a new store in Mediaș, reinforcing its mission to stay close to Romanian customers with smart, efficient solutions.

“This acquisition doesn’t mean we’re turning away from Romania—on the contrary. We continue to invest in our national network, showing up where our customers need us most. But now, with greater courage, we dream even bigger. We aim to harness the strengths of both organizations, believing that together, we can become stronger than we would be apart,” emphasized Dragoș Pavăl.

This international expansion aligns with Pavăl Holding’s strategic vision to build a sustainable business model that responds to the needs of customers and communities, creating positive impact both in Romania and across the region.