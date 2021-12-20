PayPoint invests over EUR 2 million in the technology used for utility bill payment 

PayPoint Romania, an operator of cash payments and electronic top-up through retail points, announced an investment of over EUR 2 million in a new network of terminals which will replace the existing one.

Over 8.000 terminals with Android operating system have already been installed in proximity stores in 2.858 locations all over the country. The new terminals are intuitive and very easy to use, and include all services available in the PayPoint network, such the payment for utility bills, vignette, road taxes, electronic top-up or money transfers.

The new terminal will be available to use as POS for card payment starting next year. Therefore, PayPoint retail partners will benefit from this new terminal and will be able to implement the fast and safe card payment for in-store shopping, thus extending the financial services offered to clients. Next year, the company plans to finalize the installation of the new terminals in the over 19.000 locations.

„Our objective is to simplify the payments for partners and clients that use PayPoint services, to offer them safe and easy to use solutions for digital payment, but also innovative services and technologies. Also, through this investment, we are looking to diversify our financial services offered to partners and enable every PayPoint retailer to access safe and fast card payments, both in rural and urban areas. Our over 19.000 partners will benefit both from the instalment of this new terminal and also from support and training during the entire process. This tool will significantly contribute to simplifying payments in partner stores and will increase the consumer appetite for digital payments”, said Utku Ogrendil, CEO PayPoint România.