Payten buys the Majority Stake in ContentSpeed, eCommerce Software & Solution Provider in Romania

Payten, part of the ASEE Group (Asseco Group), a company on payment solutions, makes another strategic investment in e-Commerce pursuing its business expansion by joining forces with ContentSpeed, a major eCommerce software solutions and services provider on the Romanian market.

As a holder of majority of the shares, Payten together with ContentSpeed will accelerate the development of existing and new ecommerce products and software solutions to provide an even better offering and service to merchants selling online and expand internationally. Founded in 2003, ContentSpeed sets industry standards in online stores and ecommerce sales channel. Ability to meet customer & always being aligned to the market demand has led the company to a constant growth, only in 2020 reaching a 54% YOY.

“As a company we are focused on following and exceeding market trends, broadening our offer of quality solutions through applying modern technologies and innovations, we are very pleased that ContentSpeed has become part of Payten Group. With the new member of the Group we will enable our SME&Entreprise customers to achieve growth and performance in the newly critical infrastructure of eCommerce”, said Gabriel Zainea, Member of the Management Board of ASEE/Payten and Local Coordinator M&A.

“Our vision has always been that eCommerce will become an important factor in scaling and preparing business for the future in Romania. Being part of Payten will enable ContentSpeed to carry our mission even further by accelerating our regional expansion, helping local brands start selling abroad and international players deploying the fast-growing Romanian market”, said Radu Vîlceanu, CEO & founder of ContentSpeed.

The acquisition confirms Payten’s strategy to continuously enhance its solutions and offer the most advanced products and services to customers. Searching for new possibilities, business expansion and synergies for growth acceleration have been among Payten’s priorities for many years.