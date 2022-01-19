Pehart Group, new production line in Sebeș with over EUR 10 M investment

Pehart Group, a Romanian paper producers, is inaugurating a new production line in Sebeș. It will operate with advanced, innovative, high-performing technologies in terms of environment, employees and end customers protection. The new production line at Pehart factory in Sebeș has benefited from over EUR 10 million investment, and the technologies used here lead paper production to a different level – finished products, toilet paper and paper towels have much improved to reach premium quality. High performance technologies increase their absorption capacity, strength, elasticity, and fineness.

Present with household and industrial products in 18 European countries, Pehart Group is constantly concerned with sustainability in various areas: environmental care, responsible acquisition policies and integrated management system. Purchases are made only from safe and authorized sources; paper is produced exclusively from pulp (FSC certified) from forests specially grown for paper production. The concern for sustainability is taken to the next level with the inauguration of the new converting paper production line in Sebeș.

”The opening of a new production line came naturally as part of the company development plans. Our business strategy aims to increase the production capacity for the internal market, by strengthening the position of our own brands in large chain stores and constantly increasing the quality of the products, but also for the external market, by expanding into new countries. The production line equipped with advanced technologies will also lead to improved Pufina products on the premium level. Last but not least, we also wanted to increase the company’s non-financial performance. More specifically, to promote an ethical development trend, which means on the one hand caring for the environment, and on the other hand investing in strong local communities, by creating new job opportunities. The Sebeș production line also uses modern green technologies that keep productivity at its best level, while making production costs more efficient. All this is done with respect to nature, one of the important pillars of Pehart values”, said Gabriel Stanciu, General Manager Pehart Group.

The Pehart Sebeș production line operates a technology rarely used in the paper-making process – heated roll paper. The innovative technology with heated rollers increases the strength, elasticity, and absorption power of the paper and at the same time represents a more sustainable and economical alternative to conventional practices. Last but not least, it has lower maintenance costs and the risks associated with use are incomparably lower than for traditional technologies.

The new Pehart production line at Sebeș also uses the Aquabond technology, which can replace the adhesives with water in the laminating process of white toilet paper. This reduces production time, but also the costs associated with maintaining machinery.

For some of the products manufactured at Pehart Sebeș, a combination of paper and bioplastic material will be used for packages. Environmentally friendly packaging solutions are used for the Pufina Natura products. They are not only recyclable and biodegradable, but also as versatile as polyethylene in terms of product protection, packaging options, printability, and mechanical stress during the production process.

At present, Pehart operates with two factories at Sebes, Alba County and Dej, Cluj County. Pufina is the second largest household paper brand on the Romanian market, while Pehart provides production for a large part of the own brand products of retail chains.

Pehart produces 100.000 tons of tissue paper every year and, after launching the production line at Sebeș, has a finished product processing capacity of more than 75.000 tons. 70% of all household and industrial products are sold in Romania. Over the past 6 years, the company has made significant investments of EUR 36,2 million in modern and innovative factories and production lines.