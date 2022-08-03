PepsiCo and AQUA Carpatica Announce Strategic Relationship

PepsiCo announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with premium Romanian spring water AQUA Carpatica under which PepsiCo will own a 20 percent equity stake in AQUA Carpatica. Under the agreement, PepsiCo will have rights to distribute the spring water in Romania and in Poland with opportunities to expand into other markets, including the United States.

Founded by Swiss-Greek businessman and entrepreneur Jean Valvis in 2010, the award-winning AQUA Carpatica product line includes still spring water and naturally sparkling mineral waters that are bottled at the source in Romania’s pristine Carpathian Mountains. AQUA Carpatica’s premium sparkling natural mineral water is nitrate- and sodium-free, and provides natural electrolytes.

“With its excellent taste and premium positioning, AQUA Carpatica is a perfect complement to PepsiCo’s existing premium beverage portfolio,” said Silviu Popovici, CEO of PepsiCo Europe. “We are confident that AQUA Carpatica’s strong brand equity will resonate with our customers and consumers globally.”

“AQUA Carpatica is a brand that is as unique as its place of origin. I am delighted with the opportunity to join with PepsiCo to expand our footprint in Europe and explore opportunities to bring AQUA Carpatica and its health benefits to new consumers in new markets,” said Jean Valvis, Founder of AQUA Carpatica. “In little more than a decade, AQUA Carpatica has developed into a beloved brand in Europe, which we aspire to take public in the future. I am pleased that PepsiCo shares our vision to grow the brand in Europe and globally.”