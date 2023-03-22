PepsiCo appoints new East Balkans Snacks Marketing Manager Bucharest

PepsiCo, the operator in the food and beverage industry, announces a new change in the local management team by appointing Vlad Vlădescu as East Balkans Snacks Marketing Manager.

“I am excited for the opportunity to take on this new role at PepsiCo and continue to work with our talented team to develop innovative strategies that drive growth and create real and sustainable business impact. I have always been passionate about marketing and the opportunity to work in the PepsiCo team allowed me to interact with some of the most popular and vibrant brands in the FMCG industry. The concern for the growth of local or international brands that win the hearts of consumers is seen in the level of professionalism of the teams, the investments allocated and the openness to innovation in communication,” said Vlad Vlădescu, East Balkans Snacks Marketing Manager.

Vlad joined PepsiCo in 2018 as Digital Marketing Manager, leading the digital marketing agenda acceleration in Romania. For the last 18 months Vlad has been leading the Lay’s® Brand team in Romania, playing a critical role in driving penetration growth for the company’s biggest Salty segment, including the “Better For You” Lay’s® Oven Baked range.

Prior to joining PepsiCo, Vlad gained valuable experience from several marketing, brand, and digital roles in companies from the FMCG industry (Nestle, Unilever and Ursus and automotive (Toyota). In his new role Vlad will lead the East Balkans Snacks Marketing Team to continue to profitably grow some of Romania’s most loved snack brands.