PepsiCo, one of the leaders in the food and beverage industry, today announced the inauguration of a new beverage canning line following an investment of $8.5 million. Located at the Dragomirești-Deal plant in Ilfov County, this is PepsiCo’s only line of this type in the Eastern Balkans region.

The launch marks another major milestone in PepsiCo’s ongoing investment in Romania. In 2023, the company commissioned the most automated bottle-filling line in its European portfolio, following a $13 million investment. With seven production lines now in operation, the Dragomirești-Deal plant boasts an annual production capacity exceeding 500 million liters of beverages, of which 15–20% are destined for export.

Expanded production capacity and reduced environmental impact

- Advertisement -

The new line is fully automated and designed for high efficiency, with a capacity of up to 1.5 million cans per day. It supports a wide range of packaging formats – 250 ml, 330 ml, and 500 ml – and covers the entire beverage portfolio of PepsiCo East Balkans: Pepsi, Mirinda, 7Up, Mountain Dew, and Lipton.

The investment also brings significant sustainability benefits. Compared to conventional lines, the carbon footprint is reduced by 210 tons of CO₂ annually (equivalent to the amount absorbed by a forest of around 10,000 mature trees throughout their lifetime). Water consumption is reduced by about 20%, while electricity and natural gas usage will also decrease considerably.

“We are proud to have the most automated bottle-filling line in PepsiCo’s European portfolio, and now we are adding the only PepsiCo canning line in the Eastern Balkans to our operations. This investment marks a new stage in the modernization and development of our operations in Romania. Beverages produced in Dragomirești-Deal reach consumers in seven markets, positioning us as a strategic production and distribution hub for Central and Southeastern Europe,” said Radu Berevoescu, General Manager, PepsiCo East Balkans.

The new production line is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, featuring an impressive level of automation. It is fully integrated into the plant’s logistics flow through automated guided robots, which handle and store pallets. As a result, the product undergoes a fully automated process – from filling to loading onto trucks.