PepsiCo leases storage unit inside the business park developed at Constanța

Globalworth and Global Vision lease to PepsiCo a part of the first warehouse delivered within Constanța Business Park, the newest real estate mixed-use project in the region, developed on a 100 Ha land.

It is about a storage space of approximately 6,000 square meters and an office area of ​​550 square meters, where the company’s employees will carry their activities.

“When we started the development of the Constanța Business Park project in 2019, we relied on the numerous advantages it will offer to future tenants due to its strategic positioning. Constanța benefits from the best connectivity in Romania in terms of infrastructure, with easy road and railway access, as well as access to the sea and river routes. All this, as well as the development of the supply chain operation brings together new strong partners such as PepsiCo. We are glad to have them by our side, and this new long-term partnership confirms our good decision to build this business park near the port of Constanța. We are committed to providing them with space at the highest international standards and to strengthening this valuable partnership from year to year”, said Mihai Zaharia, Director of Investments and Capital Markets at Globalworth.

Constanța Business Park encompasses industrial and storage spaces and components for office, retail, strip mall, hospitality and an intermodal terminal.

“We will deliver next month, a fully-equipped and functional space for our tenant. We are glad that PepsiCo will carry out its long-term distribution operations in the area, in the project developed by Global Vision and Globalworth in Constanța. The transaction concluded with the help of CBRE is a strong confirmation of the success of this project. With this new delivery in Constanța, we are getting closer to the total area of ​​almost 60,000 square meters that we plan to inaugurate this year”, said Sorin Preda, CEO Global Vision.

In July, Globalworth and Global Vision completed the construction of the first 20,800 square meters storage unit. The potential of expanding the current unit is up to 100,000 square meters, and the logistics and industrial function is up to 400,000 square meters.

Constanța Business Park is located near the Port of Constanța, on the Pan-European IV transport corridor, with easy access to the A4 Motorway and connected to the national road DN 39 that connects Constanța to Mangalia.