Person-to-person rent a car platform available in 12 cities, as of March

Perpetoo.com, the platform for renting cars from local owners, is expanding to Târgu Mureș, Bacău and Craiova. Since March, the person-to-person car sharing/rent a car service has been available in 12 cities in Romania.

The platform is also active from 2020 in Sibiu, Brașov, Oradea, Constanța and Suceava. Perpetoo.com was launched in 2019 in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara and Iași.

The average number of days for a rental is currently five days, and the average rental rate per day, 28 euros.In 2021, Perpetoo ​​added two more categories of vehicles that can be listed and rented: vans and motorhomes.

Perpetoo.com is an investment of over 45 thousand euros by the tourism entrepreneur Aurelian Marin, the owner of the Paradis Vacanțe de Vis travel agency, the Dana Resort and Dana Holiday Club hotels in Venus and the Paradis Land Neptun adventure park.

The person-to-person rent a car service is used in Romania especially by tourists from France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Belgium, but also by Romanians from the diaspora who come to visit their relatives and friends. 70% of customers who used Perpetoo.com to rent a car returned at least once.

Users of the Perpetoo.com platform, car owners who want to list them or people who want to rent them, create an account in the dedicated category, “owner”, respectively “driver”.Creating accounts and using the platform is free, and rental and insurance fees are paid by those who want to rent a car.The listed vehicles must have a maximum of 8+1 seats, have an up-to-date MOT, RCA and ITP, have a valid registration certificate and be properly equipped.