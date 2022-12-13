Pet Network International acquires Zoo Group Stefanov and Zvjerinjak

Pet Network International, the group that owns Animax and Maxi Pet in Romania, has acquired Zoo Group Stefanov and Zvjerinjak, two leading omnichannel pet care retailers based in Bulgaria and Croatia. Following the formation of Pet Network International in 2018 from existing market leaders in Croatia, Slovenia, Romania and Serbia, these acquisitions strengthen PNI’s position as the market leader across all its five country markets in Southeast Europe.

Founded in 2013, Zvjerinjak banner operates its stores in Zagreb and will substantially bolster PNI’s presence in Zagreb through the addition of several sites with established customer bases and limited overlap with the existing PNI locations. Zvjerinjak stores will be converted to PNI’s Pet Centar banner in the upcoming months.

The Zoo Group Stefanov, founded in 2009 is the market leader in the attractive and high growth Bulgarian pet care market, trading under the Dr. Stefanov banner, which is widely recognised across Bulgaria and stands for outstanding product selection and customer service. ZGS operates 29 stores across Bulgaria and a market leading eCommerce platform. PNI will merge its current operations in Bulgaria, including its stores, with ZGS, and will consolidate the store estate under the Dr. Stefanov banner and focus on its continued and already successfully driven omnichannel growth. Mario Ivanov, Chief Executive Officer of Zoo Group Stefanov joins Pet Network International as the Chief Executive officer for the Bulgarian market.

“We are proud to announce another major acquisition in Bulgaria and Croatia. This expansion strengthens the position of PNI in the region and proves that growth and investment is our biggest driver. Through the acquisition of Zoo Group Stefanov I’m happy to welcome Mario Ivanov to our Group’s management team. Mario is truly a pet care professional and will further strengthen our group’s leadership. We provide a premium shopping experience for pets and pet parents, through Click&Collect services, veterinary clinics and pharmacies that are located within our stores, proving that our mission is to redefine the region’s pet care industry”, said Timo Tervo (photo), Chief Executive Officer of Pet Network International.