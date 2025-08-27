OMV Petrom, the largest energy producer in Southeastern Europe, is expanding its activities in the bitumen sector through two strategic partnerships with Romanian companies, the company announced in a press release. OMV Petrom is increasing its road bitumen deliveries and launching a new polymer-modified bitumen product.

The company is already active in this market, and the new partnerships will support the development of road infrastructure in Romania. OMV Petrom will collaborate with UNICOM HOLDING from Galați to increase storage capacity, reducing delivery times to under 24 hours.

In addition, OMV Petrom will partner with BITUM TRUCK from Bucharest to produce OMV Petrom Starfalt® PmB, a premium polymer-modified bitumen. This product is essential for building long-lasting roads and highways.

“Asphalt mixes containing OMV Petrom Starfalt® PmB are characterized by increased durability, high stability, excellent resistance to deformation, and strong resistance to cracking caused by low temperatures and fatigue. Additionally, the asphalt mixes are 100% reusable at the end of their service life,” the company stated.

OMV Starfalt® PmB is a polymer-modified bitumen binder developed using technology from OMV laboratories. The production process is patented by OMV, leveraging nearly 40 years of experience in PmB production, and will now be reproduced in Romania.

Radu Căprău, Member of the OMV Petrom Directorate responsible for Refining and Marketing, said: “We all want Romania’s road infrastructure to be expanded, modern, and of high quality, and the availability of bitumen is essential. That’s why we aim to double the amount of bitumen supplied by OMV Petrom to the Romanian market, by increasing storage capacity and introducing a premium product essential for the durability of high-traffic roads. To achieve this, we have signed partnerships with two Romanian companies.”