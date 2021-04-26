P&G inaugurates new plant in Romania

Procter & Gamble inaugurates a new manufacturing site in Urlați, Prahova County, today. The new plant will produce Ariel PODS which is the Company’s latest laundry detergent innovation.

By exporting Ariel PODS in many European countries, this greenfield investment is strengthening Romania as a production hub for P&G. Over 200 new jobs will be created while the new plant will introduce modern manufacturing solutions in detergent production.

Thanks to its superior 3 steps fibre science innovation, Ariel PODS is the first 3 compartments laundry unit dose product that enables superior cleaning even in cold water while being a great example of Sustainable innovation. Due to its compacted form, less resources are used in packaging and transportation while its impressive performance in quick & low temperature washing cycles, saves energy at home. Convenience and value come as additional benefits – thanks to the pre-dosed form, consumers can be sure that they are always using the right amount of detergent and this is not only making laundry easier but results in better value.

“Today we mark an important milestone of P&G presence in Romania. We celebrate the inauguration of our PODS production facility in Urlați, Romania, a significant investment in the country. Romania’s attractive profile, the successful track-record of P&G in the local market and, most importantly, the exceptional profile of P&G people, have made this investment possible. We would also like to acknowledge the strong partnership with local authorities which has enabled this investment to happen proving once again that when Governments, local communities and businesses join forces, great things happen for all – the people who we serve and the communities in which we live and operate,” said Antoine Brun, Managing Director P&G for South-Eastern Europe.

The new manufacturing facility strengthens P&G’s footprint in Romania which today consists of a Hair Care plant in Urlați, the GO of the SEE cluster & regional service center in Bucharest and the Logistics center in Timisoara. Over1000 P&G employees work in these sites every day to serve the men and women who trust the P&G brands to care for their families and homes.

Next to serving the Romanian consumers with superior innovation for over 25 years, P&G is committed to the growth and well-being of local communities. Starting from the premise that no business can prosper in non-vibrant communities, the company has a proven record of stepping up and supporting those in need, be it in donating its products in case of natural disasters, supporting medical care and child education or improving the living conditions of the less fortunate. During the pandemic alone P&G has provided over 100 tons of essential products and 1.5 mil lei in cash to support the healthcare systems and families in need.