Piletilevi Group acquired themajority stake in Bilete.ro

AS Piletilevi Group has acquired the majority stake in Departamentul Logistic Event S.R.L., the owner of the website bilete.ro. AS Piletilevi Group is an international ticket sales and event organisation company with operations in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. This transaction marks the first investment made by Piletilevi Group outside the Baltic states. The transaction is subject to FDI approval and the fulfillment of the conditions precedent agreed by the parties.

RTPR has provided legal assistance to AS Piletilevi Group in this matter.

Piletilevi Group CEO, Sven Nuutmann: “We would like to thank the RTPR team for the excellent cooperation in preparing and signing the deal. We are looking forward to the deal coming into force and to start working with the Bilete.ro team.”

“This is a new success for our Corporate/M&A team, this project being the third M&A deal we have announced in the last 10 days. We are proud of our talented and experienced team that is constantly involved in the most complex and innovative projects on the market and enjoys the appreciation of clients and competitors alike. I take the liberty to quote a client statement for Chambers Europe “The success of any RTPR lawyer is the success of the group which makes them very strong”. Congratulations to the entire team!”, declared Costin Taracila, Managing Partner of RTPR.

“We are pleased for having the chance to contribute to the successful signing of this deal, and on a personal level, one of my first mandates since joining RTPR. I would like to congratulate the Piletilevi Group and wish them the best of luck in their development and expansion plans in Romania and in the region, the partnership with Bilete.ro being the first step towards this goal”, said Cristina Enaga, Counsel at RTPR.