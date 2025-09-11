Pinum, a manufacturer of doors and windows in Romania, has signed a financing agreement worth over 10 million euros with Banca Transilvania, with funds aimed at developing a state-of-the-art factory in the northern part of Bucharest.

The total investment, which exceeds 14 million euros, will support the construction of a modern factory in Moara Vlăsiei. The expansion of production lines will allow the company to double its annual capacity for manufacturing doors and windows, supporting Pinum’s strategy to grow its exports. Additionally, the new logistics hub within the factory will help streamline distribution to Pinum showrooms across the country.

“The partnership with Banca Transilvania is a confirmation of trust not only in Pinum’s products but also in the company’s development strategy. The new factory will mean double the production capacity and a more efficient and sustainable way of working. This investment will allow us to innovate and offer our partners and customers the highest quality products, in a way that is environmentally responsible,” stated Francesco Curcio – CEO of Pinum.

The energy requirements for the Moara Vlăsiei factory will be met by solar panels, aiming to reduce reliance on external energy sources and protect the environment.

“We are pleased to support Pinum’s investments, a company with a solid vision that is strengthening its presence in the industry through innovation, sustainability, and efficiency. The Moara Vlăsiei project is an ambitious one that supports the local industry and brings added value to the economy. We believe in the positive impact such projects have on the national economy,” stated Tiberiu Moisă – Deputy General Manager for MidCorporate & SME, Banca Transilvania.

Sustainability is a key component for Pinum, and through the new investment in the north of the Capital, the company reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development in Romania’s interior design and construction industry.

Pinum Doors & Windows, part of the Nusco Group, has been present in Romania since 1992 and is one of the largest local manufacturers and retailers of doors, windows, and flooring. In all areas where the company has expanded, the positive impact on the local market was quickly felt, which is why Romanians have considered Pinum Doors & Windows a benchmark brand for over 30 years. Pinum Doors & Windows currently operates more than 20 showrooms across Romania..