Pitesti, the new city where Uber becomes operational

Starting this afternoon, Uber will be available in Pitești, the first city in the Argeș county where the service is extending, therefore becoming the 9th Uber city in Romania.

Starting today and up to April 18th, new users in Pitești can use the discount code HELLOPITESTI for 50% off on their first two UberX rides, for up to 7 lei discount per trip*.

Uber launched in Romania in 2015, in Bucharest, and then went through a rapid expansion to Cluj, Timișoara, Brașov and Iași, adding Constanța past summer, Craiova last month and Galați just last week. As in all the other Romanian cities, Uber drivers in Pitești are fully licensed to safely drive passengers to their destinations. In Pitești, Uber will launch with its most popular service UberX, which offers access to affordable and safe trips with just a few minutes of waiting time.

“We have been looking forward to coming to Pitești for quite some time and we are very excited to announce that it’s finally becoming a reality! We have seen that people are interested in alternative transportation here and that has encouraged us to bring the Uber services to Pitești. Besides offering safe and convenient rides, we also aim to become a reliable partner for the local authorities, in order to provide the people here with a transportation alternative they can rely on,” says Ana Maria Borlovan, Country Operations Manager Uber Romania.

*The promo code is available for a maximum amount of 7 LEI, applicable for two trips. The code can be used only once and is valid from April 6th to April 18th 2021.